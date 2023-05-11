KCON 2023 Japan: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and Other Countries

KCON 2023 Japan will take place at the Makuhari Messe as a three-day event from Friday, May 12, at 10 am JST with a live broadcast for K-pop fans worldwide. It will begin with a meet and greet of five hours. The music festival will kickstart at 7 pm JST with the performances of K-pop bands, like INI, JUST B, Niziu, STAYC, The BOYZ, YENA, and 8TURN.

The convention and music festival is available to watch live for people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and the UK, on the official YouTube channels of Mnet K-POP and KCON official. The musical event is available to stream on TVING in South Korea. Japanese fans can watch the show on ONLY.

The second day of the convention and music festival will feature the performances of AB6IX, ATBO, ATEEZ, DXTEEN, JO1, LE SSERAFIM, VIVIZ, XG, TEMPEST, and xikers. The Mnet K-pop reality show Boys Planet winners will meet and greet their fans on Saturday, May 13. ZEROBASEONE will have a good presence at the convention and music festival this year. The music festival will begin an hour after the meet and greet ends. Korean music lovers from different parts of the globe can enjoy the show from their homes.

The artists and bands gearing up to perform on the third day and final day of the convention and music festival are ATEEZ, ITZY, ENHYPEN, iKON, TEMPEST, xikers, and Kep1er. ZEROBASEONE is part of the final lineup of performers for the musical event. The group will showcase its debut performance on stage during the festival. K-pop fans across the globe are looking forward to these nine winners of Boys Planet.

KCON 2023 Japan Live Stream Details

K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the music festival live online on the official YouTube channel of KCON and Mnet K-pop. Korean music lovers in Indonesia can watch the live onstage performances of various bands and artists from the comfort of their homes through ONLY and DENSTV.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the music festival live online on the official YouTube channel of KCON Official and Mnet K-pop.

Meanwhile, KQ Entertainment recently released an official statement informing the followers of ATEEZ that Wooyoung will take a temporary hiatus due to his ankle injury. He will not perform at the music festival.

Here is the Complete Statement by the Entertainment Agency: