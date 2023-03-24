Don't Let Daddy Know (DLDK) 2023 Music Festival in Korea: How to Watch, Ticket Sales, and More

Don't Let Daddy Know (DLDK) 2023 music festival will take place as a two-day event in South Korea next month. The event will be held at the Seoul Land in Gwachon, Gyeonggi, on April 29 and 30. The East Asian country is hosting the music festival for the first time since its premiere in the Netherlands over a decade ago.

DLDK is a world-famous electric dance music festival that will be held in South Korea this year. The organizers revealed that the Seoul edition of this music festival would take place at the epic Seoul Land, which is surrounded by rollercoasters and mountains. The venue can hold over 15,000 party people.

"Don't Let Daddy Know, the epic music festival on a world tour is making its way to Korea! Head over to SeoulLand this April for two days of non-stop exceptional music by some of the biggest names in the business," the organizers stated.

Lineup

The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas, and Like Mike will headline the stunning lineup of performers for the two-day event. Belgian DJ and producer duo Dimitry Vegas and Like Mike will share the stage with iMANBEK, DJ KASIA, MORTEN, and the topic on April 29. The support team for the first day is DJ DENIS, DJ KDH, YENA x WOOXI, and ZB X A.TION.

The Chainsmokers -- American electronic DJ and production duo Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart -- will headline the music festival on the second day. They will perform live onstage with AZTECK, MR.BLACK, OFENBACH, and Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano on April 30. The support team for the last day is DJ ARKINS, ASTER & NEO, OTWO, and VITO MENDEZ.

Ticket Sales

The tickets for DLDK 2023 are available at WEMAKEPRICE, INTERPARK, and fever. Early Bird ticket sales began on March 2. The ticket price for both days is KRW 179,000 (approximately USD 139). Single-day tickets are available at KRW 99,000 (approximately USD 77). According to the official website, the tickets are almost sold out because only a few tickets are currently available to purchase.