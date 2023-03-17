KCON 2023 Japan: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

KCON 2023 Japan will take place as a three-day event in May. It will be broadcast live worldwide for K-pop fans from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.

The live onstage musical event will be held at Makuhari Messe on May 12, 13, and 14. K-pop bands and artists, including STAYC and THE BOYZ, are gearing up to perform live on stage this weekend during KCON 2023 Japan. Korean music lovers from various parts of the globe can enjoy the event online and offline.

Here is a complete guide to the upcoming convention and music festival, including the date, venue, lineup, ticket sales, and live-streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Lineup

The convention and music festival in Japan will be held at Makuhari Messe as a three-day event from May 12-14. The organizers released the first line-up of celebrities to perform in the upcoming event on Thursday, March 16.

STAYC and THE BOYZ will perform on the first day of the event in Tokyo, Japan. AB6IX, ATEEZ, JO1, and VIVIZ will take the stage on May 13. ENHYPEN, iKON, Kep1er, xikers, and &TEAM will perform live onstage on May 14.

KCON 2023 Japan Live Stream Details

K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the music festival live online on the official YouTube channel of KCON and Mnet K-pop. Korean music lovers in Indonesia can watch the live onstage performances of various bands and artists from the comfort of their homes through ONLY and DENSTV.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the music festival live online on the official YouTube channel of KCON Official and Mnet K-pop.

KCON 2023 Japan Ticket Sales

The ticket sales for the Japan edition of KCON 2023 will begin on March 22. The show tickets start from JPY 4,900 (approximately USD 37) to JPY 31,900 (approximately USD 240), excluding the entry fees for the convention, meet-and-greet charges, and Mnet Plus Special Packages.