KCON 2023 Thailand: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

KCON 2023 Thailand will take place as a two-day event this weekend. It will be broadcast live worldwide for K-pop fans from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK.

The live onstage musical event will be held at the Impact Arena and Impact Exhibition Centre on March 18 and 19. K-pop bands and artists, including (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, ITZY, and Youngjae, are gearing up to perform live on stage this weekend during KCON 2023 Thailand. Korean music lovers from various parts of the globe can enjoy the event online and offline.

Here is a complete guide to the upcoming convention and music festival, including the date, venue, lineup, ticket sales, and live-streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Lineup

The convention and music festival in Thailand will be held at the IMPACT Arena and IMPACT Exhibition Center on Saturday and Sunday. The venue is known for hosting K-pop concerts of world-famous bands, like BTS, TWICE, NCT127, and GOT7.

BAMBAM, (G)I-DLE, iKON, J01, Mbitious, P1Harmony, xikers, and 8TURN will perform on the first day of the event. ATEEZ, INI, ITZY, Kep1er, TEMPEST, TNX, and Youngjae, will perform on Sunday. Although T01 was part of the lineup, the boy band released an official statement through their agency, WAKEONE, on Monday announcing the cancellation of their performance.

Here is the Complete Statement:

Dear fans, This is the latest announcement from WAKEONE. We regret to inform you that the scheduled appearance of TO1 at KCON 2023 Thailand has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances of TO1's agency. We sincerely apologize to all fans of TO1 who have been waiting for this performance. Thank you.

KCON 2023 Thailand Live Stream Details

K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the music festival live online on Mnet Smart+, Pia, and the official YouTube channel of KCON and Mnet K-pop. Korean music lovers in Indonesia can watch the live onstage performances of various bands and artists from the comfort of their homes through ONLY and DENSTV.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the music festival live online on the official YouTube channel of KCON Official and Mnet K-pop.

Ticket Sales

The ticket sales for the Thailand edition of KCON 2023 began last month. The show tickets start from THB 2,000 (approximately USD 58) to THB 5,800 ( approximately USD 168) for seated floor tickets, excluding the entry fees for the convention, meet-and-greet charges, and Mnet Plus Special Packages.

The convention tickets start from THB 350 (nearly USD 10), and the charges for a meet-and-greet event range from THB 1000 (around USD 29) to THB 3,000 (about USD 87). The price for KCON free pass is THB8,500 (approximately USD 247).

KCON is returning to Thailand for the first time in nearly four years. Thailand became the Southeast Asian country to hold this convention and music festival when the event took place in September 2019. It is worth noting that this is the first KCON event of this year. Last year, Seoul, Chicago, Los Angeles, Saudi Arabia, and Japan hosted the event.