KCON 2022 US Tour: Date, Venue, Lineup, Streaming Details, and More

KCON has revealed some details about its upcoming concert tour of the US on Sunday. The convention organizers shared that the K-pop concert tour will begin in San Francisco on August 22 and end in New York on September 1. Other cities included in the musical program are Minneapolis, Houston, Dallas, and Atlanta.

The first-ever spin-off concert tour will feature the live online performances of four next-generation K-pop artists. The lineup for the event includes CRAVITY, STAYC, TO1, and LIGHTSUM. CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM will share the stages during their performances. Meanwhile, TO1 and STAYC will team up at every stop. The artists will perform for two nights in every city.

Date, Time, Venue, and Lineup

As mentioned above, the US tour will kickstart from San Francisco on the first day. The tour will begin with the performances of CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM. The members of STAYC and TO1 will perform live in San Francisco from 7.30 pm local time the next day. The third stop of the concert tour was in Minneapolis. K-pop artists, CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM, will perform on the following day. STAYC and TO1 will take over on the fourth day.

The third stop of the concert tour is Houston, and the artists will reach the city for their performance on the fifth day. CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM will perform on the first day of the event. On the next day, the members of CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM will head to Dallas for their performance. In the meantime, STAYC and TO1 will entertain the K-pop fans in Houston. The members of these two groups will perform in Dallas on the sixth day.

The KCON 2022 US Tour members will then head to the fourth stop, which is Atlanta. On the first day of the event, CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM will set the stage on fire. The members of STAYC and TO1 will perform live in the city on the ninth day. The New York Tour will take place over the next two days. The members of CRAVITY and LIGHTSUM will perform on the first day. The performances of STAYC and TO1 will take place the next day.

KCON 2022 LA

Ahead of the concert tour, K-pop fans in the US will get a chance to meet and greet their favorite artists through the annual KCON convention in Los Angeles. It is the first annual convention in the city in three years. The event will begin on August 19 and will conclude two days later-21. The event will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, which was formerly known as the Staples Center.

The organizers recently announced the complete lineup for the event. The performing artists are ITZY, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, STAYC, NMIXX, WJSN, CRAVITY, ATEEZ, INI, JO1, Kep1er, LIGHTSUM, LOONA, NCT DREAM, and TO1.

K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, China, the UK, Europe, Denmark, and Sweden, can watch the concert tour and the annual convention on the official YouTube channel of Mnet K-POP.