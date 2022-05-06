KCON Premiere 2022 in South Korea: How to Watch from the US, U.K. Canada and Other Countries

KCON Premiere 2022 will begin from CJ ENM Centre in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, May 7, at 12 pm KST with a live broadcast for K-pop fans worldwide. It will begin with a convention of six hours. The music festival will kickstart at 7 pm KST with the performances of K-pop bands, like MONSTA X, HIGHLIGHT, NMIXX, and TO1. Queendom 2 contestants VIVIZ, LooNA, and Brave Girls will also perform live on stage on the first day of the event.

The convention and music festival is available to watch live for people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and the UK, on the official YouTube channels of Mnet K-POP and KCON official. The musical event is available to stream on TVING in South Korea. Japanese fans can watch the show on ONLY, and GigaPlay will stream it in the Philippines.

The second day of the convention and music festival will feature the performances of SHINee member Key, girl group STAYC, boyband THE BOYZ, and girl group NiziU. Queendom 2 contestants WJSN, Kep1er, and HYOLYN will also perform on Sunday, May 8. The music festival will begin an hour after the convention ends, and Korean music lovers from different parts of the globe can enjoy the show from their homes.

What to Expect?

KCON Premiere is organized as a special event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the convention and music festival. Don Kim, director of the live entertainment business at CJ ENM, said the event will be unique and will be loved by music lovers worldwide.

"The team here is buzzing with excitement as we prepare to create an event worthy of celebrating a decade of unforgettable KCON moments. K-pop has evolved so much since our first KCON in 2012, and CJ ENM is proud to have been part of the rise and the journey", Kim said.

"This year, fans will be able to experience an upgraded version of KCON, packed with new content reflecting the trends of Gen Z fans and programs tailored for local fans, on top of original fan-favorite programming and panels unique to KCON", he added.

After the two-day event in South Korea, the organizers will head to Tokyo for the next musical live show. Here are the details of this program.