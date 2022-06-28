Kayla Braxton: WWE Anchor Reveals She Was a 'Product of Rape' While Criticizing Decision to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

A WWE anchor has revealed that she is a "product of rape" as she was conceived after her mother was sexually assaulted by a stranger. Anchor Kayla Braxton made the shocking revelation while criticizing the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ruling by the Supreme Court last week.

The 31-year-old adopted a fervent pro-abortion stance after initially posting a picture of a placard explaining why abortions should be provided to women or girls who have experienced sexual assault or whose pregnancy puts their health at risk. She then made the shocking revelation that she was a "product of rape" and her mother a rape victim.

Victimized For Life

In a tweet on Saturday, Braxton defended women's freedom to choose and criticized those who were celebrating the US Supreme Court's decision, calling them "ignorant and arrogant people" who don't understand what it means for women to carry the "burden" of bringing life into the world.

"Just want to leave this here for the ignorant and arrogant people who have chosen to remain uneducated about what this means for we women who bear this burden," Braxton tweeted. "I did not write this, but it encompasses the reality. I would also add - im pro- a woman doing what's best for HER."

She then made the shocking revelation to give an example of the perils of overturning Roe v. Wade. "I'll also add - I am a product of rape. My mother was raped by a stranger - to this day, neither of us have any clue who my birth dad is. She chose to have me - clearly - but she did so because she CHOSE to. Not because a law told her she HAD to. It should always be our choice."

Later, she posted a scathing response to people who advised her to look for her biological father and accused her mother of lying about being raped. "You better hope we never meet," she replied.

The sportscaster spoke candidly about her background, claiming that she had "a fantastic relationship with my biological mom" and had been raised by an "amazing" foster family.

Permanent Scar

Braxton has already spoken about how her mother Diane's imprisonment in 2000 led to her being placed in care. They still get along well, and on Mother's Day, Braxton shared an Instagram homage to both her biological and foster mothers.

As a WWE anchor known for her upbeat disposition, Braxton has already spoken openly about her difficult upbringing.

She wrote on Instagram that the tattoo that reads "August 7, 2000" on her arm refers to the "day my life changed forever" and that she spent the most of her early years in the foster care system.

Her remarks follow the overturning of long-standing legal precedent established by Roe, which, after nearly 50 years, removed protected rights to abortion for Americans, exposing the divisive political gap between pro-life and pro-choice Americans.

In her remarks over the weekend, Braxton also expressed her gratitude for her mother's freedom to choose an abortion or not. Her tweet sparked an outpouring of sympathy from wrestlers, including WWE superstar and ambassador Titus O'Neil, who claimed that he too was created through rape and that it was only because of his mother's decision that he was alive.

