Was Blue Origin Mission a 'Satanic Ritual'? Mission Patch on Katy Perry's Space Suit Sparks Bizarre Conspiracy Theories on Online

The mission patch worn by Katy Perry and the other five women who took their maiden flight to space in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin earlier this week has sparked bizarre conspiracy theories. Several social users have since been claiming the launch was part of a 'satanic ritual.'

Blue Origin designed the mission patches with key symbols representing each of the five women on board. However, conspiracy theorists claim that the design had a hidden meaning and resembles a demonic figure. Many are even linking the design of the patch with Baphomet—a goat-headed figure with a human-like body—often associated with the Church of Satan and numerous other occult beliefs.

Social Media Abuzz with Conspiracy Theories

Soon after Perry and the other women returned to Earth safely, social media went abuzz with bizarre claims. "Did you notice the logo on Katy Perry and her fellow Blue Origin Space travelers' patch is the satanic goat with an upside-down cross if you flip it over?" one user pointed out on X.

"Goat horns. Celebs. Fake space," another user wrote.

Several others blasted Blue Origin's patch for "mocking God," with many claiming that "this isn't science, it's a ritual."

Perry, along with Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, TV host Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket engineer Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, made a brief journey to space on Monday on a Blue Origin spacecraft.

The 11-minute-long voyage took the all-women crew 62 miles above Earth, where they experienced zero gravity for three minutes before returning to the Erath.

All the passengers and crew wore stunning space outfits designed by Sánchez. Each suit featured a patch sewn onto the left side of the chest, just over the heart, in blue fabric.

Strange Claims

Conspiracy theories started floating on social media from the very moment they returned to earth. "Katy Perry going to space was another psy-op [government-sponsored operation to influence people]...They are mocking people at this point.... '6' women going to 'space' wearing the baphomet symbol," one person wrote on X.

Number six is often associated to the Devil in various beliefs. One user even claimed that Perry placing her hand over the patch after ringing the bell just before the flight took off was also a symbolic gesture linked to the alleged ritual.

"Katy Perry swearing her allegiance by placing her hand adoringly & lovingly over her Baphomet logo. They tell you in so many ways who they worship," the user wrote.

However, there is no proof to back up the bizarre claims that the patch was purposefully created to resemble Baphomet.

Blue Origin explained the meaning behind each symbol featured on the patch. The firework represents Perry, given the impact she has created globally with her music and charitable work. It also a reference to her hit song "Firework."

Sánchez's symbol was Flynn the Fly, the character from her children's book featured in the top left corner, while a film reel on the opposite side was in reference to filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

Gayle King's icon was a microphone, as she is a host with the CBS network. Amanda Nguyen was represented by the scales of justice for her civil rights work, and Aisha Bowe symbol as a star, symbolizing her passion for science.