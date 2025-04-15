Beaming Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King are Seen in First Photos in Space on Their Maiden Flight on Blue Origin

The women are on a high after the unique experience. The first photos of Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, and Gayle King in space appeared after their they completed their successful Blue Origin flight on Monday. The all-woman crew were in in space for a brief four minutes and enjoyed every moment of their journey.

As they experienced zero-gravity, the women made sure to pose for some sizzling photos during their brief stay in space. In one of the photos, pop star Katy Perry, 40, is seen flashing a smile at the camera and posing with a a daisy in her hand. Sanchez and King also posed for some cheeky photos.

Up and Above

"Daisies are common flowers, but they grow through any condition. They are resilient. They are powerful. They are strong," Perry told reporters moments after she returned to earth safely and kissed the ground.

The "Roar" singer also sang "What A Wonderful World," instead of choosing one of her own songs for the space trip.

"It's not about me. It's not about singing my songs, it's about a collective energy in there, it's about us, it's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging, and it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it," the singer said. "This is all for the benefit of Earth."

Sanchez, the fiancé of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin boss, also made most of the opportunity and posed for some stunning photos. In one photo the 555-year-old is seen beaming as she holds onto a railing inside the spacecraft.

Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe proudly sported a patch representing the Bahamas, while the rest of the all-female crew members are seen doing handstands and somersaults in zero gravity.

Blue Origin later released a video message that shows the crew gushing over spotting the moon from space.

Successful Mission Amid Criticism

Before going on their maiden space flight, the high-profile team defended their decision after they their trip was slammed by some as a vanity project. "Many people think that if you're devoting resources you're taking things away from Earth," CBS host Gayle King, 70, told "CBS Mornings."

"It isn't an either-or. It's a both-and," King continued, adding "And what happens in space also benefits what's happening on Earth."

The six women returned to Earth after their brief 11-minute flight after they took off on Monday morning from Blue Origin's base in West Texas. The spacecraft took off at 9:30 a.m. ET from the Van Horn launch site, just over 100 miles southeast of El Paso.

After her return, crew member Amanda Nguyen shared a touching message, reflecting on her experience as a sexual assault survivor.

"I just want every survivor and every person who's ever had a dream deferred to know that your dreams are valid. And even if your dreams are as wild as going to space, they matter. And you can get there too. If I can get there, you can get there too," she said at a press conference after the crew's return.