Jill Sobule, 'I Kissed a Girl' and 'Supermodel' Singer, Dies Tragically in Minneapolis House Fire Aged 66 as Tributes Pour In

Jill Sobule, the singer best known for her groundbreaking 1995 hit "I Kissed a Girl," has tragically died. She was 66 years old. The musician and songwriter died in a house fire in Minneapolis, Minnesota, early Thursday morning, several of her former colleagues confirmed to multiple news outlets.

Sobule shot to fame with the hit song "I Kissed a Girl," often recognized as the first openly gay-themed track to break into the Billboard Top 20. Millennials will remember Sobule for her track "Supermodel," which appeared in the 1995 teen coming-of-age classic Clueless. Her death was announced just a day before she was set to take the stage for a performance.

Tragic Death of a Legend

Firefighters received a call about a fire in Woodbury, Minnesota, around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to local reports. By the time emergency responders arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire remains unclear and is currently under investigation.

Sobule was preparing to perform for Jill Sobule presents: Songs From F–k 7th Grade & More, at the Tuft Theater at Swallow Hill Music in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, May 2. The event has since been canceled, according to the venue's website. Instead, a free, informal memorial gathering will be held to honor her memory.

Sobule, who also had a song featured in the iconic 1995 comedy "Clueless", reached number 20 on the U.S. Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart that same year with "I Kissed a Girl" — which, at the time, was the most commercially successful openly LGBTQ-themed song on the Billboard charts.

Years later, she had a public spat with Katy Perry, who released a different hit titled I Kissed a Girl in 2008.

In a 2009 interview with The Rumpus, Sobule slammed Perry, referring to her as a "f***ing little slut," despite previously saying she wasn't upset by Perry's song.

Back in 2008, Sobule had said she didn't feel overly attached to the title, though she did admit it gave her some satisfaction when people said her version was better than Perry's. Over time, Sobule grew frustrated with Perry's use of the same song title, especially after the California Gurls singer claimed she had dreamed it up on her own.

Tributes Pour In

Several of Sobule's colleagues paid tribute to her following the tragedy. "Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture. I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others," the singer's manager, John Porter, said in a statement.

Sobule's booking agent, Craig Grossman, said, "I was fortunate enough to get to know Jill beyond a professional relationship. No one made me laugh more. Her spirit and energy shall be greatly missed within the music community and beyond."

Over the course of her 30-year career, Sobule released a total of 12 albums. In addition to her hit tracks "I Kissed a Girl" and "Supermodel," she also created the autobiographical musical F–k 7th Grade, which enjoyed a four-run theater production.

The original cast recording of the Drama Desk-nominated show is set to come out next month, coinciding with the 30th anniversary re-release of her self-titled album that includes both of her signature songs.

Originally from Denver, she debuted with the album "Things Here Are Different in 1990." Her second record, however, was never officially released. She signed with Atlantic Records in 1995, a move that gave a major boost to her career.