Katty Blake: OnlyFans Model Sparks Outrage after She Is Spotted Filming Sex Act at Sacred Landmark

An OnlyFans model has sparked outrage after she was reportedly caught on camera shooting raunchy videos with her fellow stars on a sacred landmark, according to reports. Adult star Katty Blake has found herself in the middle of a controversial storm after she and her companion Zac climbed the steps of the Rock of GuatapÃ© in El Peol, Colombia.

The Colombian OnlyFans star and Zac were seen filming videos that showed them having sex on the sacred landmark. It appears that Blake forgot about the religious significance of the Rock of GuatapÃ©, which served as a center of prayer for many of the area's ancient residents.

Hurting Religious Sentiments

Blake and her partner Zac seemed not to care about the religious sentiments associated with the Rock of Guatape in ElPeol. The raunchy video shows Zac dropping his pants while Blake exposes her buttocks, before performing a sex act on her partner, the Daily Star reported.

The video was then uploaded to Pornhub.

The video, which showed the two relaxing quietly on the famed rock, has now been viewed over 115,000 times and brought the two to public attention, the outlet reported.

However, Katty has not shown remorse after sparking outrage by performing sex acts on the famed rock. Instead, she has retaliated against those who think she shouldn't have sex in public.

It seems the sex siren is more than happy to expose all in public based on the title of her most recent porn movie, "Katty Blake is discovered by tourists having sex at Piedra del Peol, GuatapÃ©, Antioquia, Colombia."

"I get criticized for making porn videos in public places when I actually make them at historical monuments," she said about the backlash.

Defending Her Decision

Blake responded to the outrage, which included criticism from the mayor and other local leaders, with a message to her Instagram account on Tuesday. The issue will be addressed by government representatives, according to the town's mayor, Juan SebastiÃ¡n PÃ©rez, who also stated that security in the region is now being tightened.

Mayor PÃ©rez claims that more patrols will help in reducing people filming themselves having sex on the city's well-known monuments.

It appears that Blake has forgotten about the religious significance of the Rock of GuatapÃ©, which served as a center of prayer for many of the area's ancient residents.

However, the OnlyFans star isn't the only one to sue the monument for sex acts. A number of tourists in the past have also been seen getting naked and running around the town.

A viral video of a bunch of tourists running around town completely naked was caught on camera, and it eventually led to police involvement and the identification of the offenders. It is not known if Blake and Zac will be arrested.

The police's response to the nudists was to publicly apologize and make a show of remorse for their offensive behavior.