Massachusetts Preschool Teacher Fired, Banned from OnlyFans After Posting 'Naughty at Work' Content from School Bathroom

A Massachusetts preschool teacher has lost her job and been banned from the adult website OnlyFans after a popular Twitter account exposed her for making explicit content on school property.

Brenna Percy apparently took risque photos of herself while in Wolf Swamp Road Elementary School's bathroom, according to @LibsofTikTok.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based adult-content website that allows creators to charge viewers a subscription fee for access to explicit content.

'Naughty at Work'

In one photo of the teacher's alleged OnlyFans account, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie while exposing her breasts. The caption of the photo reads "naughty at work."

The Twitter account shared evidence of its findings on Wednesday and reached out to the school with the information.

In the wake of the report by @LibsofTikTok, Percy was fired from the preschool. The National Desk was able to confirm that Brenna Percy no longer works for the Longmeadow Public School District in Massachusetts by calling the superintendent's office on Friday.

Percy was listed as a member of the Longmeadow, Massachusetts school staff on its website at one point, but has since been removed from the online faculty list.

Percy Banned by OnlyFans

The now-former preschool teacher was also banned by OnlyFans in the wake of the controversy. As of January 29, Brenna Percy's OnlyFans account, 'hairyboo' is no longer available and displays a message that users see when a profile has been banned.

"After a review of the account in question â€“ it was terminated due to a violation of our Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy," OnlyFans said in a statement to Dexerto.

This isn't the first time that OnlyFans has taken action against a former teacher for filming content in a school. Arizona Science teacher Samantha Peer, better known as her adult persona 'Khloe Karter,' was banned from OnlyFans after she and her husband filmed videos on students' desks.

OnlyFans' Acceptable Use Policy states that users shouldn't "record in or broadcast from a public place where members of the public are reasonably likely to see the activities being performed." Content creators are also not allowed to publish content that, "promotes violence or any illegal activity."