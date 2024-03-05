Kate Middleton's Picture After Mysterious Disappearance Staged? Speculations As Social Media Users Call Photo a Fake

Despite Duchess of Windsor Kate Middleton's first public appearance on Monday after her surgery, the controversy surrounding her continued unabated. Numerous social media users disputed the authenticity of the viral picture depicting her.

Kate, who has intentionally maintained a lower profile during her recovery from abdominal surgery, was spotted being driven by her mother, Caroline, near Windsor.

Is the Photo Fake?

As reported previously, the photos were initially released by the US gossip website TMZ but were not circulated in the UK, honoring a request from Kensington Palace for Kate's privacy during her recovery.

In the images, Kate, sporting sunglasses, occupied the passenger seat of a 4x4 Audi, with her mother, Carole Middleton, at the wheel, near Windsor Castle. Taken around 9 am, the pictures suggested that the mother and daughter were probably returning from the school run.

However, many contested the authenticity of the photo claiming that it was indeed a fake one. "If Kensington Palace & Prince William don't do something to prop up the real Kate Middleton so the world can know she is not in a coma, things are going to get ugly. This whole privacy tour with the fake Pippa aint working," wrote a user on X.

"Kate Middleton Spotted...or was she? Kate recently spotted March 2024. TMZ gets image from Backgrid...is this a staged photo...that then got AI'd & spliced together to fake a sighting...to show proof of life? & quell rumors? Details of badly faked photo," read another post.

"Well that is obviously NOT Kate Middleton in the car. And the fact that they set up this staged fake after 'where is Kate' trended just proves something is going on," opined a user.

Kate To Attend Trooping the Color Ceremony

Post the release of the picture, The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the Princess of Wales will attend Trooping the Colour on June 8, reported Independent.

The event will mark Kate's first official duty since her abdominal surgery. The Duchess, who is serving as Colonel of the Irish Guards, will conduct the inspection of the dress rehearsal preceding the main event on June 15.

Trooping the Colour is an annual ceremonial spectacle held on Horse Guards Parade by regiments of the Household Division, commemorating the British sovereign's official birthday.

The event will feature over 1,400 soldiers from the Household Division and The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all participating in the parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews, the outlet reported.