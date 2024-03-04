Donald Trump's Mental Health in Question After He Confuses Between Obama and Biden During Speech

Concerns about the deteriorating mental health of former U.S. President Donald Trump arose when he mistakenly confused Barack Obama to Joe Biden during a rally in Virginia on Saturday. The incident left his supporters shocked as complete silence ensued after Trump's mix up.

Trump Demanded Biden to Undergo Cognitive Test

The incident occurred during the 77-year-old's recent speech at Richmond on Saturday. "Shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I know them both very well and we will restore peace through strength. Get that war settled. It's a bad war. And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he's starting to throw around the nuclear word," Trump is heard saying in the viral video.

The video also showed Trump's supporter who were cheering him earlier going completely silent following his goof up.

The mix up come days after Trump demanded U.S. President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. Claiming that he aced the test twice, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decision." He also went on to add that all Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test.

Social Media Reacts

Social media users questioned Trump's mental health, with several questioning if the former President was suffering from dementia.

"This will be yet another one of the 127 other instances where tomorrow Trump will claim he mixed up Obama and Biden again on purpose," Ron Filipkowski, an attorney and former Republican, tweeted.

"We need to talk about why there is so much focus on Biden's age, as he navigates multiple tough situations effectively, and so little on Trump, who can't even remember who the current president, his November opponent, is," posted Joyce Alene, the former US attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

"He thinks he is running against Obama, can't say Venezuela & thinks Argentina is the leader of Argentina. Trump is a mess!" wrote an X user.

"The old man trump doesn't remember who he's running against. Dementia is what it is not trolling. Good excuse but no bueno. He is still fixated on Obama like the racist orange troll he is. Embarrassed him thoroughly in that White House correspondents dinner haha!" wrote another user.