Donald Trump's Senior Staffers Took Xanax with Alcohol? Bombshell Report Reveals Extent of Drug Abuse in White House During Trump's Tenure

A few days after the release of a report by the Inspector General of the Department of Defense detailing the handling of prescriptions by the White House Medical Unit during Donald Trump's administration, a fresh report has surfaced, shedding light on the scope of misuse by the Trump's staffers, particularly involving Xanax.

In the aftermath of the initial report, Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson, who served as the doctor for Trump's White House, encountered significant criticism for allegedly mishandling certain prescriptions.

'WH Medical Unit Operated Like the Wild West'

In an exclusive revealing the extent of drug abuse in Trump's White House administration, Rolling Stone published a report titled "Trump's White House Was 'Awash in Speed' — and Xanax."

Quoting insiders, the outlet reported that the White House Medical Unit operated in a manner described as "like the Wild West," with staffers having easy access to potent stimulants and sedatives.

"According to interviews with four former senior administration officials and others with knowledge of the matter, the stimulant was routinely given to staffers who needed an energy boost after a late night, or just a pick-me-up to handle another day at a uniquely stressful job," the report reveals adding that one of the former officials revealed that the White House at that time was 'awash in speed.'"

Senior Staffers Downed Xanax with Alcohol

The report further continued, "Knowledgeable sources say that samples of the stimulant were passed around for those contributing lines to major Trump speeches, working late hours on foreign policy initiatives, responding to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe, coping with the deluge of media inquiries about that investigation, and so much more."

"Modafinil — also known by its brand name, Provigil — wasn't the only controlled substance that Trump officials young and old routinely acquired. 'It was kind of like the Wild West. Things were pretty loose. Whatever someone needs, we were going to fill this,' one source with direct knowledge of the matter recalls," the outlet reported.

The outlet further reported that the insider revealed that the senior officials were getting Xanax from the White House Medical Unit and sharing it with colleagues. "During Trump's presidency, two sources say, senior staffers would repeatedly down Xanax with alcohol," it read.