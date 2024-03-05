Kate Middleton Underwent Hysterectomy? Speculations on Social Media as Duchess 'Returns' Post Abdominal Surgery

Rumors about Kate Middleton's undisclosed abdominal surgery persist, even after her recent public appearance on Monday. Social media is abuzz with speculation that the Princess of Wales might have undergone a hysterectomy.

Kensington Palace Keeps Mum on 'Abdominal Surgery'

The speculation intensified notably when Prince William withdrew abruptly from attending a memorial service for his godfather, Greece's late King Constantine II, on February 27, citing "a personal matter," leading to further speculation about Middleton's health. Despite the absence of any official statement regarding the surgery, conjecture continues to circulate.

On January 17, Kensington Palace provided a surprisingly intimate update on the princess's well-being, disclosing her hospitalization for abdominal surgery. Although the palace did not detail the nature of the surgery, it acknowledged that her recovery period would likely extend beyond Easter, implying that Kate's public appearances would be on hold until then.

Amidst the rising speculations about her surgery the Palace released another statement on February 29, stating, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

Speculations on Social Media

Amidst the coverup by the Kensington Palace regarding the nature of abdominal surgery, social media is rife with speculations with many suggesting that Kate underwent hysterectomy.

"Kate middleton probably had a hysterectomy and has to keep it a secret because british media is horrible and misogynistic and so is the monarchy," tweeted a user.

"This whole Kate Middleton thing bothers me. The secrecy behind her "abdominal surgery" is probably to hide a hysterectomy or something similarly personal. I saw someone say it wasn't her because her face was swollen, as if swelling after surgery isn't normal," wrote another.

"What is the Big Deal??? If Kate Middleton, had a tummy tuck or a hysterectomy or return to a virgin, she isn't any different than any other woman in the World, better still she is better off than other women who can't afford all those things. Girl tell!!!!" read a post.

"I suspect Kate Middleton had a hysterectomy, from the time away and planned recovery, add on more time simply for her being a royal, or whatnot," opined a user.