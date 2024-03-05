Kate Middleton Spotted for the First Time Since Surgery as Royal Watchers Share Joy Seeing Her Recovery in Progress

Kate Middleton was seen on Monday for the first time since December, as she continues her private recuperation after undergoing scheduled abdominal surgery earlier this year. Kate, who has opted for a lower profile during her recovery from abdominal surgery, was observed being chauffeured by her mother, Caroline, in the vicinity of Windsor.

This is the first time the princess has been seen in public since she celebrated Christmas at Sandringham alongside Prince William, their children, and the rest of the Royal Family. Middleton made an effort to maintain a low profile, sporting sunglasses and offering a subtle smile. The news has since brought joy to hundreds of royal watchers.

Kate Finally Seen

Expressing excitement about her first public appearance, a royal enthusiast shared on the social media platform X: "What a treat to see her." Another fan wrote: "Wonderful to see her out and about getting some fresh air. Hope she takes it easy. Her health comes first and foremost."

"With her lovely mum as well," wrote a third admirer.

The photos were published by the US gossip website TMZ but were not published in the UK following a request by Kensington Palace for Kate to have a private recovery.

In the photos, Kate was seen in sunglasses in the passenger seat of a 4x4 Audi, driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, near Windsor Castle.

Taken just before 9 am, the pictures indicated that the mother and daughter were likely returning from the school run.

It comes after it was claimed last night that Kate's 'black sheep' uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who is Carole's brother, was scolded by the princess's parents for his decision to join Celebrity Big Brother, with concerns that he might disclose secrets about the Royal Family.

On January 17, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had been admitted to The London Clinic on the previous day for a scheduled abdominal surgery.

Recovery Will Require Time

Kensington Palace clearly said at that time that Kate would stay out of the public eye until after Easter, emphasizing that only significant updates would be shared during this period. "That guidance stands," her rep told The New York Post last week.

Speculation grew further as Kate's husband, Prince William, 41, withdrew abruptly from attending a memorial service for his godfather, Greece's late King Constantine II, on February 27, citing "a personal matter." However, the palace assured in the same statement that Middleton was "doing well."

The mother-of-three spent 13 days at the London Clinic in January before rejoining William and their children at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement upon her release.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at the London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."

William made a rare personal comment about Kate's recovery at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

When asked about his preference between "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," alluding to the films' friendly competition over the summer, William said he hadn't had much time to sit down and watch movies.

"I've done [watched] the fewest I've ever done before — with my wife it's been a bit—," he said last month, without elaborating much.

"But hopefully, we'll catch up, I'll make my list tonight," the heir to the throne added. "I'm a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I'll be pleased if he wins, I loved 'Oppenheimer.'"