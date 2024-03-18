Kate Middleton Spotted in Public With Prince William for First Time on Visit to Windsor Farm Shop as She Gears Up for Official Return

The Princess of Wales was reportedly spotted appearing "happy, healthy, and relaxed" during a visit to a nearby farm shop over the weekend. This marked her first public appearance following a planned abdominal surgery. Kate and William were spotted at one of their preferred locations, around a mile away from their Adelaide Cottage in Windsor on Saturday.

They reportedly watched their three children, George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis five, indulge in sports, the Daily Mail reported. The sighting at The Windsor Farm Shop will provide a boost to the British public, who have been increasingly worried about the Princess' health amidst a flurry of speculation regarding her undisclosed condition.

Kate Spotted at Last with Husband

A witness who saw the couple told The Sun on Saturday night: "After all the rumors that had been going round I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.

"The kids weren't with them but it's such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops."

Although no photographs were captured of the couple, respecting their request for privacy as Kate recuperates, their reported appearance is a positive indication that she is gradually transitioning toward resuming her official royal duties.

The Princess, who made her last public appearance at Sandringham on Christmas Day, is expected to resume her public responsibilities after April 17, when her children return to Lambrook School, near Ascot, following the Easter Holidays.

However, there are suggestions that Kate might make an earlier comeback and could likely be seen attending the annual Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel on the Windsor estate.

According to the Telegraph, the Princess has not dismissed the possibility of reappearing in public on Easter Sunday and might join her family for the customary walkabout, which would be photographed.

A palace source told the paper that there has been "no confirmation either way," adding that any other information is purely speculative.

Time of Return Still Uncertain

The reports of an early return and her sighting in Windsor come shortly after the Princess was photographed in the back of a car with Prince William as they left Windsor Castle last Monday.

On that day, the Prince of Wales was en route to Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service, while Kate was reportedly heading to a "private appointment."

In recent weeks, various wild rumors, fueled by social media and foreign press, have circulated speculating the reasons behind Kate's absence despite Kensington Palace having provided a timeline for her recovery.

Online conspiracy theories, dubbed 'Katespiracies,' have ranged from claims suggesting she was recovering from a 'Brazilian bum lift' to more extreme theories such as being in a coma, a notion sparked by a journalist on Spanish television.

Some joked that she might be a contestant on "The Masked Singer" television show, while others feared she may have been removed from the Royal Family altogether.

Unfortunately, trolls and conspiracy theorists have exploited her absence and the unregulated nature of social media to spread extremely malicious and defamatory allegations. Even Kim Kardashian joined in, posting selfies with captions like: "On my way to go find Kate."

The absurd claims peaked when the Princess took responsibility for the family photograph released by Kensington Palace on Mother's Day, which was rejected by six of the world's leading photo agencies due to concerns that it had been "manipulated."