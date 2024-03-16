Where Is Kate Middleton? Princess of Wales' Senior Staffers Didn't Know About Surgery and Haven't Seen or Spoken to Her Post Operation

It seems that even Kate Middleton's senior staffers don't have information regarding her post-recovery process as they have reportedly not seen her for a long time. The Princess of Wales, 42, has been recovering from her abdominal surgery in private since January but according to those working for her, she has not been seen anywhere.

"A few of Kate's senior staffers haven't been able to see or speak to her, and they didn't even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it's caught them off guard," a source told Us Weekly. Kate's absence has raised speculation about her health and sparked numerous conspiracy theories over the past week.

Staff Clueless About Kate

Widespread speculation following the release of Kate's doctored family photo last week prompted some to make claims not only about her health but also her whereabouts. According to insiders at Kensington Palace, the mother of three has only recently begun to open up about the nature of her surgery to her inner circle.

Moreover, insiders claim that the princess's staff members were not informed about her surgery until after she had undergone the process.

"Only a few people know what's really going on, and they're tight-lipped," a source told the outlet. "It's confusing and causing some concern."

The source added that Kate has had only a few visitors, including cancer-stricken King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla. However, beyond these select people, there is a "shroud of secrecy" surrounding her situation.

A second source indicates that the palace is maintaining a "very hush-hush" approach regarding Kate's post-operative recovery.

"Kate's said she feels she's entitled to heal and recuperate without all of this frenzied speculation," an insider said, adding that it was the Princess of Wales' decision to keep details of her surgery private. "Neither Kate nor William think her medical records should be for public consumption."

"She's trying not to pay attention to all the rumors and gossip, and William is doing his best to shield her, but it's distressing," they added.

Prince William, Kensington Palace Mum

Prince William, on the other hand, has been actively participating in various royal engagements throughout the week. This includes the opening of a youth center in London and attending the Diana Legacy Awards on Thursday night to honor his late mother.

However, during his speech at the awards ceremony, the Prince of Wales, 41, did not touch upon the increasing speculation regarding his wife's health.

"This has been a stressful time for William and Kate, but they're made of tough stuff and are weathering through," a source told to the outlet.

The Waleses faced even greater scrutiny this week as CNN announced that all photos previously released by Kensington Palace are now under review.

Moreover, France's AFP news agency has declared that Kensington Palace cannot be considered a "trusted source" of information after Kate released a digitally manipulated family photo on Mother's Day.