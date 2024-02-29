How Did Craig Roh Die? Former Michigan Wolverines Player Dies Aged 33 after Privately Battling Colon Cancer for 18 Months

Former Michigan Wolverines defensive standout Craig Roh died on Monday following a private battle with colon cancer, his wife revealed. He was only 33 years old. His wife, Chelsea, shared the news on Craig's X account, revealing that he had been grappling with Stage IV colon cancer for the past one and a half years.

The family set up a GoFundMe campaign to support Chelsea and their 2-year-old son Max along with helping cover medical expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had amassed over $80,000. According to GoFundMe, Roh had been battling his advanced colon cancer diagnosis for the past year and a half, undergoing chemotherapy and clinical treatments.

Secret Battle With Cancer

"I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," his widow Chelsea wrote on his X account Wednesday.

"Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could. He laid out a timeline for his business so stay tuned."

As a highly regarded four-star recruit at Chaparral High School, Roh earned recognition as the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona.

His commitment to the Wolverines in 2008 marked the beginning of a notable collegiate career. Playing for Michigan from 2009 to 2012, Roh established a program record with 51 consecutive starts.

A standout moment in Roe's career came at the end of a memorable 67-65 triple-overtime victory over Illinois in 2010.

During the critical moment when Illinois attempted a two-point conversion to extend the game to a fourth overtime, Roh's defensive prowess came to the forefront. He pressured quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase out of the pocket, ultimately resulting in an incomplete pass.

Honors and Accolades

Roh was named a 2011 All-Big Ten honorable mention and a 2012 All-Big Ten second-team selection. Tributes started pouring in from the moment news of Roh's death broke.

"I am saddened to hear about the passing of former defensive end Craig Roh, our program's all-time leader in career starts," Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore tweeted.

"My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. The entire Roh family is in my thoughts and prayers and we hope for peace and comfort for all who knew this great Wolverine."

Taylor Lewan, a former NFL star and Roh's teammate in both high school and college, expressed grief over the loss of his roommate.

"Without Craig I never have the opportunity to live the life I do now," Lewan said on X. "I would never (made) it to college, never go to the NFL, and would never be sitting in the position I am today. So Craig Roh really and truly did change my life for the better.

"I'm heartbroken for his wife Chelsea and their young son who now has to grow up without his father. Anyone who knew Craig knew at his core he was a good person who always tried his best regardless of the circumstances."

Roh joined the Carolina Panthers in 2013 but did not make an appearance in a regular-season game.

He played for three teams in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and won the CFL's Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019.

Roh's last stint in professional football was in 2021.