"Oppenheimer" Dominates BAFTA Awards with Seven Wins; Complete List of Winners

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" dominated the BAFTA Film Awards, securing an impressive seven wins for its captivating biographical thriller. The Awards were presented at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday.

Oppenheimer Dominates Others

Universal's Oppenheimer took home awards for Best Film, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Editing, Cinematography, and Original Score.

Searchlight's "Poor Things" had an impressive outing at the BAFTA Awards, securing five wins, including Leading Actress for Emma Stone, as well as victories in Costume Design, Make-Up & Hair, Production Design, and Special Visual Effects. "The Holdovers" claimed victory in two categories: Supporting Actress for Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Casting.

Notably, "Killers of the Flower Moon," despite nine nominations, failed to secure any wins, along with Bradley Cooper's Netflix film "Maestro," which had seven nominations. Similarly, Warner Bros and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," despite being the highest-grossing movie of 2023, left the event empty-handed.

Complete List of Winners

Best Film: "Oppenheimer"

Outstanding British Film:"The Zone of Interest"

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: "Earth Mama"

Film Not in the English Language: "The Zone of Interest"

Documentary: "20 Days In Mariupol"

Animated Film: "The Boy And The Heron"

Director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, "American Fiction"

Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Leading Actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Leading Actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Original Score: Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"

Costume Design: Holly Waddington, "Poor Things"

Production Design: Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, "Poor Things"

Special Visual Effects: Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul and Jane Paton, "Poor Things"

Make Up and Hair: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, "Poor Things"

Editing: Jennifer Lame, "Oppenheimer"

Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer"

Casting: Susan Shopmaker, "The Holdovers"

Sound: Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, "The Zone of Interest"

British Short Animation: "Crab Day"

British Short Film: "Jellyfish and Lobster"

EE Rising Star: Mia Mckenna-Bruce