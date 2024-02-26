Kenneth Mitchell: 'Star Trek: Discovery' and Marvel Star Dies Aged 49 after Five-Year Battle with ALS

Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in "Star Trek: Discovery" and Marvel's "Captain Marvel," died on Sunday after a five-year struggle with ALS. He was 49 years old. Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik, and Aurellio on "Star Trek: Discovery." He also provided voice for several characters in an episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Born on November 25, 1974, in Toronto, Mitchell featured in a range of films and television series, including roles in productions such as "Captain Marvel," "Miracle," "Jericho," "The Astronaut Wives Club," "Ghost Whisperer," and "Switched at Birth." Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan May Pratt, and their two children, Lilah and Kallum.

End of Tough Battle

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," Mitchell's family wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

"Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He's portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero's dad, and four unique Star Trekkers," the statement read.

"Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father these traits found their fullest expression," the statement continued.

"He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in the lives of his children. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids."

"Ken will be forever proud of who his children have become," the statement concluded.

As per the statement, the Toronto-born actor was diagnosed of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2018.

"For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment," his family shared.

"Ken is forever grateful for the massive amounts of love and endless support he received from his community along this journey. Especially the courage, resilience and strength displayed from his extraordinary wife, family and friends."

Star in His Own Right

In 2020, the actor from "Captain Marvel" publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis, expressing his profound disbelief at the situation. "I do remember there was something really simple and beautiful in a way, how my wife and I were in the trenches together, and how we from this moment on we're having to deal with something so severe that was going to affect our lives forever," he told PEOPLE.

"We grieved and mourned really hard. There was so much unknown."

"I think it, over time, became the theme of us accepting this with grace," he said. "Trying to see the beauty in it, in a way. I'll never forget, one of my 'Star Trek' costars told me, because they had dealt with some trying times with illnesses and stuff, and I remember them communicating to me, saying, 'You have a choice. You can look at this in many different ways, but maybe try to look at this like a gift where you get to experience life in a way that most people don't.'"

Following the news of his death, several fans of the actor have taken to social media to share their own expressions of grief and condolences.

Anthony Rapp, co-star of Mitchell in Star Trek: Discovery, posted Mitchell's obituary on his Instagram story and wrote, "This wonderful man brightened the lives of so many."

"I am privileged to have known him and will never forget his joyful kindness and incredible courage."

"My sincerest condolences for your loss. I didn't meet Ken but he clearly made both this universe and the Star Trek universe a better place. Thanks for sharing him with us," one fan wrote on X.

"I'm so sorry. I was never fortunate enough to meet Kenneth, but everything I ever heard about him was overwhelmingly glowing," a second person said while adding that it was "a profound loss."

"You were the best Kenneth. I'll miss you and love you forever. All my love to the Mitchell family," a third person stated.

A GoFundMe page, set up by a friend of his wife, Carolyn Lewinsky, read, "Ken was loved by so many. And for those of us who were lucky enough to be in his orbit, he was always a pillar of strength."