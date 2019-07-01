Old wounds may still not have healed between Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. A recent video shows an awkward exchange or lack thereof between Kate Middleton and Camilla Bowles.

The video shows Kate Middleton in conversation with Queen Letizia of Spain. Camilla Bowles is seen trying to enter the conversation, but Kate Middleton doesn't even seem to spare a glance in the Duchess of Cornwall's direction.

Perhaps, things aren't as rosy between the Royals after all. It is known that Kate Middleton is the Duchess of Cambridge, wife of the second-in-line to the British Throne. And as such her royal duties include diplomatic relations, and she fulfilled this role recently. But she may have stumbled with diplomacy while dealing with a member of her own family.

Reportedly Kate welcomed European royals such as Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. However, a number of Twitter users claimed Kate was ignoring her relative outside of the service as she spoke to Queen Letizia. Twitter users voiced their displeasure towards Kate's behavior, one was of the opinion that Kate's behaviour was even more awful because Camilla tried to speak to her and Kate ignored her and excluded her from the conversation. While others praised the Duchess of Cornwall for always being friendly and welcoming.

We have to say that in light of recent reports that Camilla was not exactly a fan of Kate Middleton in the early days of her relationship with Prince William and did not think her worthy of being a Royal. It might look like Kate may still be recovering from the apparent slight.