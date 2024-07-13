Kate Middleton to Attend Wimbledon Men's Final and Present the Trophy in Rare Public Appearance Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton will be at the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday to give the winner's trophy, the Kensington Palace announced. She will present the prize to either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, the two finalists of this year's Wimbledon. However, she won't be there for the women's final on Saturday.

Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans will present the women's champion trophy on Kate's behalf to either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova after the women's singles final. Contingency plans were arranged for the Duchess of Gloucester, an Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for 25 years, to take over if Princess Kate was unavailable due to her ongoing preventative cancer treatment.

Kate to Make Rare Appearance

The Princess of Wales was last seen in public watching Trooping The Colour last month. Kate has been the patron of the All England Club for eight years, succeeding Queen Elizabeth, who held the position since 1952. Since 2016, she has been presenting the trophies each year.

Jevans previously said that the club was providing Kate with "as much flexibility as possible," saying: "We hope that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority."

"We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

Last month, the princess expressed her hope to attend occasional events over the summer, but she asked the public for patience, noting that, like many cancer patients, she experiences both "good and bad days."

Her husband, Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association, is traveling to Germany to watch England's Euro 2024 final against Spain at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday evening.

He was present in the crowd in Dusseldorf last Saturday to witness Gareth Southgate's team win their quarter-final match against Switzerland in a penalty shoot-out, and then saw captain Harry Kane and substitute Ollie Watkins score to secure a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Trying to Get Back to Normal

Meanwhile, William and Kate's official @KensingtonRoyal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a message today welcoming Princess Anne back to royal duties, calling her a "Super Trooper."

They shared photos of the Princess Royal attending a Riding for the Disabled Association event, with the message: "Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x"

Kate first revealed in a video released on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer the previous month, after spending two weeks in the private London Clinic for abdominal surgery in January.

She and her husband, Prince William, later expressed how deeply touched they were by the global outpouring of goodwill following her unexpected announcement.

Kate began a course of chemotherapy in late February and was placed on what has been referred to as a "recovery pathway."

She spent two weeks at the London Clinic after being admitted on January 16 for abdominal surgery.

Kate has rarely been seen in public since attending church at Sandringham in Norfolk on Christmas Day last year. However, a member of the public filmed her and William visiting a farm shop in March.

The couple was also photographed being driven from Windsor on March 11. Later, the prince attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in central London, while Kate went to a private appointment.