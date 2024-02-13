Bianca Censori: Kanye West's Wife Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction in Risque Outfit While Dancing at Super Bowl Afterparty [WATCH]

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori made a bold fashion statement at a Super Bowl afterparty party on Sunday and ended up suffering a major wardrobe malfunction. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, Bianca made an appearance at a club, donning an ill-fitting tan bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

However, the 29-year-old Australian designer, who wore nothing and nearly went naked under a raincoat recently, revealed her chest and backside in a poorly fitting tan bodysuit, prompting her to frequently cover her breasts as she suffered continual wardrobe malfunctions. The outfit, worn without underwear, exposed nearly all of the star's body as she danced alongside other partygoers.

Bianca's Awkward Moment

Flashing her sideboob, Bianca slicked back her hair and completed her look with a touch of makeup. As for Kanye West's thoughts on his partner's appearance, they remain to be seen.

Bianca was constantly seen adjusting her outfit while dancing, and her sideboob was prominently on display.

Kanye entered what could be considered unfriendly territory as he attended the Super Bowl on Sunday, where his rival Taylor Swift and ex-wife Kim Kardashian were also present. The 46-year-old rapper opted for complete disguise, accompanying his wife Bianca to the game.

Kanye wore a crucifix mask designed by Alexander McQueen, along with a black leather jacket and shiny leather trousers. Bianca sported a jacket and a glossy hooded accessory.

The Alexander McQueen mask snugly covered his head, possibly serving as a tribute to the late designer, who passed away 14 years ago on that day.

Kanye's marriage to Kim officially ended in 2021, and Kim has since entered a relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. The rapper has a history of controversy with Swift, dating back to 2016 when she took offense at a lyric in his song "Famous", leading to a highly publicized feud.

The music video for Famous featured a portrayal of a naked Taylor lying in bed next to Kanye, alongside other celebrities, including a nude Kim on the opposite side.

Feud Continues

In the lyrics of Famous, Kanye rapped: "For all my South Side n**s that know me best/ I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b*h famous."

Kanye defended the lyrics, claiming that he had a prior conversation with Taylor about them, a claim she denied.

However, Taylor continued to accuse Kanye of falsehood regarding obtaining her permission to reference her in his lyrics. In response, Kanye's then-wife, Kim, released a partial recording of the disputed call to shed light on the situation.

"I'm really glad you had the respect to call me that and tell me that as a friend, about the song. It's just a really cool thing to do, and a really good show of friendship," Taylor is heard saying.

In response, Taylor countered by saying that while Kanye discussed certain aspects of the lyrics with her, she did not give her consent to being referred to as a "b***h." The "Bad Blood" singer recently discussed the impact the lyrics and the ongoing feud had on her, particularly when Kanye wrote explicit lyrics about her.

Speaking to TIME after being named the magazine's Person of the Year in December 2023, Taylor revealed that the public fallout felt like a "career death," saying, "Make no mistake - my career was taken away from me."