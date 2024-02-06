Toby Keith Dead: Country Music Legend Dies Aged 62 after Three-Year Battle With Stomach Cancer as Tributes Pour In

Country music legend Toby Keith has died aged 62 following a battle with stomach cancer. The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer passed away on Monday night, surrounded by his family, as announced in an official statement posted on social media. Earlier this month, the singer shared details about his battle with cancer, revealing, he was diagnosed in 2021.

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucas, and their three children: daughters Shelley Covel Rowland and fellow singer Krystal Keith, as well as son Stelen. In addition to his children, the legendary singer also leaves behind four grandchildren. Throughout his remarkable career, Keith achieved the sale of over 40 million records.

Death of an Icon

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family," his family announced via a post shared on X read. "He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Earlier this month, the singer, born Toby Keith Covel in Clinton, Oklahoma, in 1961, opened his battle with stomach cancer in an interview with 9News. The "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)" hitmaker revealed that he was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

"I was going through all the chemo, radiation, surgery, and I got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it, and I was in a good spot either way," he told 9News.

During his treatment, the singer commended his wife for being an exceptional caregiver, describing her as "the best nurse."

"Oh, she's been a trooper. She's the best nurse. The first time we went to Houston, to the hospital, she stepped right in and she just took control and said, 'We got this. Let's go.' So she's like, 'We're going to get this and don't worry about it,'" he told the outlet.

In June last year, Keith shared with The Oklahoman that he had undergone over six months of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery in his fight against cancer.

The multi-platinum-selling singer publicly discussed his battle with cancer for the first time in 2022.

"So far, so good," he said in the summer. "I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

A Glittering Career

In December 2023, he performed his final shows with a three-date engagement in Las Vegas. Following the shows, he hinted at planning a US tour, stating that he was in the process of "getting the trucks and buses fired up."

In his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Keith sold records exceeding 40 million, propelled by patriotic anthems like "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Made in America," and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)."

He released his debut album in 1993 and is known for hits such as "Red Solo Cup" and "I Wanna Talk About Me."

Keith continued to release successful albums, including "Blue Moon" in 1996, "Pull My Chain" in 2001, and "Unleashed" in 2002.

His repertoire also features hits such as "Who's Your Daddy" and "As Good as I Once Was."

Before making a name for himself in the music industry in the 1990s, the Oklahoma native had a background in the oil fields and a stint as a semi-pro American football player.

In September 2023, Keith performed at the People's Choice Country Awards, where he was honored with the Country Icon Award.

Keith met his wife in an Oklahoma nightspot in 1981 when he was 20 and she was 19. After three years of dating, they tied the knot in 1984. After marriage, Keith adopted Tricia's daughter from a previous relationship, Shelley.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Krystal, in 1985, and their son, Stelen, arrived in 1997. During their early years of marriage, Keith was still navigating the challenges of establishing himself as a country music singer. He often credited his wife for standing by him and providing support during those trying times.

In 2006, Keith set up a foundation to help children battling cancer. Apart from his musical career and philanthropic efforts, Keith was also known for his frequently outspoken political views.