Taylor Swift Sends Super Bowl Crowd into Frenzy as She Chugs Drink on Jumbotron as Chiefs Defeat 49ers in Overtime Thriller in LA [WATCH]

Taylor Swift sent her fans into a frenzy at Super Bowl LVIII as she was caught on the jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, chugging a drink and emphatically slamming it down, much to the delight of the crowd. Swift was present in the city to cheer on the Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who won his third Super Bowl ring with Kansas City on Sunday night.

Before arriving in Las Vegas, Swift landed in Los Angeles on Saturday after an exhausting trip from Tokyo, Japan, where she staged four performances as part of her highly successful Eras Tour. Swift also passionately kissed Kelce after the Chiefs' victory.

Taylor-Made Show

Video shows the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer swiftly downing her drink and emphatically placing it on the table in front of her. Swift arrived at the stadium accompanied by rapper Ice Spice, actress Blake Lively, and longtime friend Ashley Avignone.

Her next destination is Australia as part of the international leg of her tour.

There wasn't much to celebrate for the Chiefs in the early stages as they headed into the second half behind the 49ers, with a score of 10-3.

Kelce's frustrations reached a tipping point on the sidelines. The All-Pro tight end, 34, was visibly animated, expressing his frustration to head coach Andy Reid.

It seemed he was vehemently urging Reid not to take him out of the game, particularly as the coach called for a run play in the red zone.

Following the exchange on the sidelines, star running back Isiah Pacheco unfortunately fumbled the ball.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs had the last laugh against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes Has the Last Laugh

As night descended over Sin City, Kelce clutched the Vince Lombardi Trophy, exclaiming three less explicit words: "Viva Las Vegas."

This win marked the victory of a special team, forged on the foundation of a formidable defense and guided by an unparalleled quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, endowed with immense talent, possesses an even more crucial quality – an unwavering determination to persevere, even when faced with adversity.

When the stakes are high, Kansas City turns to Mahomes, and he consistently delivers. And he did it again on Sunday.

Mahomes connected with former Jet Mecole Hardman for a 3-yard touchdown, securing a 25-22 victory for Kansas City over the 49ers in overtime. San Francisco had initially taken a 22-19 lead with a field goal.

With this win, the Chiefs have achieved back-to-back Super Bowl victories and clinched three titles in the last five seasons. They are the first team since Tom Brady's Patriots in 2004 and '05 to secure consecutive Super Bowl wins.