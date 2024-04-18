Kanye West Named as Suspect in LA Battery After Punching Man Who 'Grabbed' Wife Bianca Censori as Rapper Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery case in Los Angeles, for allegedly punching a man who had grabbed his wife, Bianca Censori, according to reports. The incident occurred on Tuesday, and according to police sources cited by TMZ, West and Censori left the scene after the alleged physical altercation.

West, 46, reportedly hit the unnamed man, whom the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a battery report had initially "pushed or grabbed" his wife. However, the incident is more complicated than it appears to be. Police are investigating the allegations and said they plan to contact West and his wife as part of their inquiry.

Punched after Wife Harassed

The rapper's team told the Daily Mail that Bianca's experience during the incident was more severe than just being pushed. They allege that she was sexually assaulted by the unknown man, who allegedly put his hands under her dress, grabbed her waist, and blew her kisses.

In response, Kanye allegedly punched the man, according to the LAPD report obtained by TMZ.

The unnamed man did not need medical treatment for injuries but proceeded to file a battery report with the police following the incident on Tuesday night. West and Censori then left the scene.

West's reps told the Daily Mail Representatives for Kanye West informed DailyMail.com that "grabbed" is grossly inadequate as a description after what happened, claiming that Bianca was physically assaulted during the altercation.

"The assailant didn't merely collide into her.

"He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.

"She was battered and sexually assaulted."

Still Facing Backlash

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night, shortly after Censori was seen walking barefoot at Disneyland California alongside West, who is a father of four.

The 29-year-old Australian architect surprised many with her unexpected appearance at the amusement park alongside her rapper husband.

Although Bianca was more modestly dressed than usual, she still attracted attention by partially bandaging her bare feet and ankles.

Critics have since questioned how Bianca was allowed to enter the park, considering that Disneyland's guidelines prohibit guests from wearing 'inappropriate' attire.

"Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times," Disneyland's Guest Courtesy and Attire Policies state.

Videos of Kanye and Bianca wandering around Disneyland showed him in a departure from his usual all-black attire, opting instead for a bright white hoodie and loose-fitting eggshell pants. However, none of his four children from his previous marriage to Kim Kardashian seemed to be accompanying them.