Kanye West 'Kidnaps Pete Davidson and Buries Him Alive'! in Claymation Video After Kim Gets Divorce (Watch)

Rapper Kanye West and American socialite Kim Kardashian are finally divorced. The pair is now legally separated after eight years of marriage. Kardashian's ex-husband West also known as 'Ye,' has dropped an animated music video on his Instagram page amid his divorce on Wednesday. And it looks like Ye's one-sided rivalry with his ex-wife's current boyfriend Pete Davidson has taken a terrible turn. In his latest video, Eazy, Ye imagines what it would be like to kidnap and bury Davidson, whom he's been calling out for weeks on social media platforms.

Ye's claymation movie on the photo-sharing platform shows him rapping with the music while sitting on top of a wooden coffin. Later in the black and white video, Ye's version of claymation then places a sack over the head of a figure that resembles Davidson and kidnaps him to an abandoned region on a four-wheeler.

Then he buries Davidson alive up to his neck and sows rose seeds around his head. The roses blossom, and Davidson's character, who is still alive, watches ye pluck the flowers and put them in a pickup truck.

Toward the end of the video, a truck loaded with flowers, which means Ye's ex-wife and Davidson's girlfriend, Kim Kardashian receives on Valentine's Day, is shown. "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE, YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE'S FINE," the final frame read, with the word "SKETE" cryptically scratched out.

Check out Ye's Instagram video here:

Ye's music video has garnered much attention as fans took to Instagram to share their opinion about his latest work. "When life gives you Skete, grow roses" a fan wrote on the comment section of Ye's Instagram video post. Another said, "Ye don't need streaming services .. Streaming services need Ye." While a third user joked,"Bro this a hate crime," and ended the comment with the face with tears of joy emoji.