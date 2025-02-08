Kanye West Goes on Antisemitic Rant, Praises Hitler, Calls Himself Nazi and Says He Controls Wife Bianca Censori Days after Her X-Rated Grammys Stunt

Kanye West unleashed a disturbing, hours-long rant overnight that quickly went viral, targeting those who have slammed his marriage while also making more antisemitic remarks, even referring to himself as a Nazi. The rapper, 47, began by tweeting about his relationship with wife Bianca Censori and their controversial nudity stunt at the 2025 Grammys.

"I have dominion over my wife," the "Runaway" rapper wrote, adding that their relationship isn't "no woke as[s] feminist s – – t. She's with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches." He then went on to praise Adolf Hitler, writing: "Hitler was sooooo fresh" and even called himself a Nazi.

Kanye Goes on a Tirade

"I'm racist stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true," he wrote in the since-deleted tweets. "Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don't trust any of them." West, who has a history of making antisemitic comments, also wrote in all capital letters, "Any Jewish person that does business with me needs to know I don't like or trust any Jewish person."

Stating, "I love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi," West called antisemitism "just some bulls – – t Jewish people made up," and wrote that he does not "even know what the f – – k [it] means."

"I'm never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f – – k I wanna say forever," he continued. "Suck my d – – k how's that for an apology."

West has a record of making antisemitic remarks. Even conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was appalled by the rapper's open admiration for Nazis in 2022. When West was a guest on Jones' show Infowars, Jones later shared his thoughts on West with YouTuber Steven Crowder, saying, "'He said, 'I looove Hitler' — I think he had an orgasm over there. There's a real creepy factor with this Hitler stuff."

West, who has four children with Kim Kardashian and finalized their divorce in 2022, has been romantically involved with Censori, 30, since that same year. Reports suggest the couple had a symbolic wedding ceremony but never made it legally binding by obtaining a marriage license.

As Dirty as It Gets

Their appearance at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday night sparked fury when Censori stepped onto the red carpet with her body nearly naked. The Australian architect and model removed her fur coat in front of a crowd of photographers, revealing an extremely revealing minidress worn without a bra or underwear.

"People say the red carpet look was her decision," West continued in his social media rant.

"Yes I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to without my approval."

A source close to West told The New York Post that Censori "would have much rather worn a pretty dress. She would have enjoyed the evening a lot more."

The insider added, "She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn't want her to. When Ye gets something in his head, there's no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her."

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, West claimed he had "fired and blocked" an employee who expressed discomfort over Censori's so-called "invisible" outfit.

Following the controversy over Censori's revealing outfit, West took to social media to call on President Trump to "free Puff," referring to Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, who is currently in custody facing sex trafficking charges.

"Plese free my brother Puff," he wrote on social media.