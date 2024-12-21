Anthony Buzbee: Lawyer Who Sued Jay-Z and Diddy of Child Sexual Abuse Claims Intentionally Gave a Woman Client STD, New Lawsuit Claims

A top Texas lawyer who recently filed a child rape lawsuit against Jay-Z is now facing allegations of deliberately transmitting a sexually transmitted disease to a woman and striking her with such force that it broke her teeth, according to a new legal filing.

Anthony Buzbee is accused of "luring" a woman, whose identity remains undisclosed in the lawsuit, "into having a sexual encounter with him by concealing the fact he had a venereal disease," according to the legal filing. On Thursday, a woman identified herself as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court, alleging that Buzbee, whom she met online in 2018, gave her STD.

Lawyer in Trouble

"Defendant knew of the risk that he would pass the disease to Plaintiff if he did not take the appropriate precautions, and when that risk materialized," court documents read, "he manipulated her to protect himself from reputational harm using his status as a licensed attorney."

The lawsuit, filed anonymously on Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges that the Longhorn attorney offered the woman free legal services to ensure her silence and compliance, later becoming possessive to prevent her from revealing his actions.

Ashamed, the woman reportedly continued her relationship with Buzbee, as he was "the only sexual partner she would not have to inform of her venereal disease test results," according to the suit.

The filing also claims that Buzbee once acted violently after seeing her speaking with another man at a New York City bar. He allegedly smashed a glass against her face, resulting in two broken teeth.

In 2021, Buzbee allegedly represented Jane Doe in her divorce proceedings, a role the lawsuit claims he secured through manipulation. He assured her of a fierce legal battle during the case.

However, the lawsuit accuses Buzbee of exploiting the opportunity to change Jane Doe's medical records. He allegedly changed the date of her STD test results from 2018 to 2020, aiming to make it appear that her husband, not him, was the source of the infection.

Sexual Predator

Buzbee is said to have used the falsified medical records to issue a demand letter in an attempt to blackmail her husband and bypass standard negotiation processes. Despite his efforts, the husband did not comply, according to the lawsuit.

The filing further claims that Buzbee ultimately settled the divorce case for a fraction of what Jane Doe was entitled to, "in order to resolve the matter as quickly as possible and bury his egregious misconduct"

The attorney has faced several lawsuits in recent weeks, and Buzbee claims that Jay-Z's Roc Nation is orchestrating the actions against him.

"Roc Nation has been illegally soliciting individuals for several weeks to sue my law firm," Buzbee told the Houston Chronicle earlier this week regarding a pair of suits alleging he harmed former clients of his. "These two individuals who took the bait were promised money to bring the case."

This week, Buzbee retaliated by filing a lawsuit in Texas, accusing Roc Nation of encouraging his former clients to file legal claims against him.

"Defendants have conspired to obstruct justice by engaging shadowy operatives to illegally seek out more than two dozen current and former clients of The Buzbee Law Firm to convince those clients to bring frivolous cases against The Buzbee Law Firm," reads the suit filed on Wednesday by Buzbee, according to CNN.

In October, Buzbee filed a lawsuit alleging that Jay-Z and Sean Combs sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000.