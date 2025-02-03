Bianca Censori Licks Kanye West While Rapper Grabs Her Bottom in Raunchy Dance in Grammy Bash after Stripping off on Red Carpet

Bianca Censori had already sparked major controversy by boldly baring it all on the red carpet. Kanye West's wife kept the buzz going with an X-rated dance as she and the rapper made their way to a Grammy Awards after-party on Beverly Hills Boulevard on Sunday.

Competing with the elegant evening gowns, Bianca had earlier stunned onlookers at the Crypto.com Arena by shedding her coat in front of the cameras, unveiling a completely sheer nude mesh dress worn without underwear. Once again testing the limits, Bianca wore barely anything as she arrived at the post-awards celebration, stepping in with a revealing black thong leotard that left little to the imagination.

Going Nude and Licking Her Hubby

Event footage captured Kanye getting very handsy with his wife, placing his hands on her body and firmly grabbing her buttocks. Their couple's PDA mirrored their behavior at Bianca's 30th birthday party last month, where the couple was filmed sharing another steamy moment on the dance floor.

Footage from that night captured an ecstatic Kanye burying his face in Bianca's chest before dramatically lifting her up and bouncing her around.

Kanye and Bianca ignited a social media frenzy when she unabashedly stripped naked upon arriving on the red carpet.

After their appearance, a lip reader analyzed Kanye's words to Bianca, revealing that the rapper had given her a series of unsettling instructions before she removed her black fur coat, exposing her completely nude look that shocked audiences.

In a now-viral TikTok video shared by CBS Mornings, the couple appeared to have a tense exchange as Bianca initially arrived in her fur coat.

According to Nicola Hickling, founder and lead analyst at LipReader, Kanye was instructing his wife to take off her coat and fully expose herself, the Daily mail reported.

Hickling claims West told Censori, "You're making a scene now," to which the Australian model responded with a nod, the outlet reported.

"Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense,' West appeared to say, according to the expert.

Censori nodded once more, prompting West to say, "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."

"Alright let's go," Censori replied, according to Hickling.

Shock on the Red Carpet

The couple made a quick exit following the shocking incident, sparking speculation that they had been asked to leave the event. However, another insider claimed they left on their own, leaving the true story remaining unclear.

Social media erupted in reaction to the stunt, with many fans expressing concerns about the nature of their relationship.

"Bianca Censori needs saved from that man. This is really disturbing." Wrote one user.

Another fan wrote: "no way bianca censori just showed up to the grammies like that she is deadass naked

Others wrote: "it's shocking but also so sad. that's someone's daughter that he's brainwashed. This just isn't appropriate.

"Her eyes are screaming help...

"This can't be real

"she needs to just put all that away... i'm all for women and empowering bodies and stuff but like, bruh this??? i

"'Somebody should censori her and Kanye. is this woman genuinely okay she looked so uncomfortable taking her that coat off in the video on the carpet."

Sunday marked what would have been West's first Grammys appearance in a decade—his last attendance was in 2015.