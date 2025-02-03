Kanye West and Unclothed Bianca Censori Thrown Out of Grammy Awards 2025 after Arriving to Ceremony Uninvited

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were removed from the 2025 Grammys after her naked red carpet stunt shocked the world. The 30-year-old designer, known for her bold and revealing fashion choices, left audiences shocked by wearing a sheer, nude mesh dress without any undergarments—leaving both social media and spectators in disbelief.

Bianca confidently stepped onto the red carpet wearing a plush fur coat, only to dramatically drop it and expose her bare backside to the photographers. She then turned to reveal her topless chest and lack of underwear, while West—who was nominated for Best Rap Song—continued to gaze at her completely nude body during the controversial exposure.

Unceremonious Exit

However, it has now come to light that the couple arrived without an invitation and were subsequently asked to leave. Reports indicate that police escorted them out for their outrageous stunt. A source from the Daily Mail that the pair were told to leave shortly after their arrival.

Industry insiders are also speculating whether West's abrupt exit was linked to his long-standing feud with Taylor Swift.

Interestingly, he now follows only Swift, 35, on Instagram—16 years after their infamous clash at the VMAs, when he interrupted her acceptance speech.

An insider told Page Six that the police escorted the pair out after "the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet," which we're told "was an attempt to replicate the album cover of 'Vultures.'"

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media with reactions, calling the display "disturbing" and suggesting that Censori should have been "kicked out" of the event.

Fans quickly took to social media after the couple was escorted out of the event. |Bianca Censori needs saved from that man. This is really disturbing." Wrote one user.

Another fan wrote: "no way bianca censori just showed up to the grammies like that she is deadass naked

Others wrote: "it's shocking but also so sad. that's someone's daughter that he's brainwashed. This just isn't appropriate.

"Her eyes are screaming help...

"This can't be real

"she needs to just put all that away... i'm all for women and empowering bodies and stuff but like, bruh this??? i

"'Somebody should censori her and Kanye. is this woman genuinely okay she looked so uncomfortable taking her that coat off in the video on the carpet."

Still Nonchalant

West and Censori, who tied the knot in 2022, were later seen exiting Crypto.com Arena and getting into a silver chrome vehicle. While some reports suggest the couple had been invited, given West's nomination for Best Rap Song, others claim they arrived uninvited.

The Heartless rapper had hoped to secure his 25th Grammy for Carnival, his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. However, the award ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar for his explosive Drake diss track, Not Like Us.

Despite their swift exit, West, 47, and Censori, 30, made a striking red carpet debut. The former architect wore a completely transparent mini dress with clear heels and no jewelry. The outfit, seemingly made from sheer stockings, left almost nothing to the imagination, as she opted to forgo undergarments.

She initially paired the look with an oversized black fur coat but quickly discarded it while posing for photographers. West, on the other hand, dressed in all black, adding a touch of flash with a shimmering pendant necklace and diamond grills.

Sunday marked what would have been West's first Grammys appearance in a decade—his last attendance was in 2015.