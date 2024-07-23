Kamala Harris and Dems Engineered Coup to Take Biden Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Social Media Rife With Theories

Hours after U.S. President Joe Biden withdrew from 2024 Presidential race, rumors of it being a well-planned coup executed jointly by Kamala Harris and democrats have surfaced on social media. Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, announced his withdrawal in a tweet on Sunday.

Biden's Rival Slam Democrats

Announcing his withdrawal and extending support to Harris, Biden wrote, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

Soon after, Biden's rival and former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, blasted the Democratic Party for leading a "coup" against the U.S President.

On being asked by Fox News' "Primetime" host Jesse Watters whether the duo thought that Biden's withdrawal out of Presidential race was a "coup against Joe Biden," Trump said, "Sort of."

"Yeah, I think it is. I mean, look, there's a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment. If Joe Biden can't run for president, he can't serve as president," Vance went on to add. "And if they want to take him down because he's mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th Amendment. You don't get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it's an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way."

Social Media Stirs Up Controversy

Meanwhile several social media users believed that taking Biden out of the 2024 Presidential race was a coup. "It is a coup and I said this a while back. A coup that started with the early debate. If Biden knew, he should have rejected to appear on that debate, because it was the first plan of their sinister plan to have him removed," tweeted a user.

"It's strains credulity that Biden would drop out of the race without a word to the American people after he's been so vehement for the last several weeks about staying IN the race. This has been a coup orchestrated by Obama. He knows better than anyone what a fuckup Biden is," wrote another user.

"A coup removes someone from power. Biden is not being removed from power - he has resigned, admittedly under pressure of defunding, from future candidature, and for clear and apparent reasons. I'd have thought that was obvious but it seems not," opined a user.

"We just witnessed Biden being deposed in a coup orchestrated by super elite Dems. Who's really in control of the United States of America?" read a post.