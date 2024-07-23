How Did Autumn Crittendon Die? '16 and Pregnant' Star Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly at Her Home Aged 27

Autumn Crittendon, known for her appearance on "16 and Pregnant", has tragically died at the age of 27. TMZ reports that the mother of three died on Saturday at a home in Henrico County, Virginia, where she lived with her children, mother, and stepfather.

Her stepfather found her unresponsive in her bedroom, and despite paramedics performing CPR, they were unable to revive her. Autumn was struggling with various health issues before her death, including diabetes, kidney problems, and high blood pressure. It was also reported that she had been feeling unwell recently, experiencing heartburn and expressing a desire to see a doctor. However, she died before anything could be done.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

Autumn appeared on season 5 of the popular show, which documented her giving birth to her first son, Drake, now 10, whom she had with her then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin. She also had another son and a daughter, aged five and 18 months, respectively.

Her sister Misty announced Autumn's death in a Facebook post that has since been deleted but was captured by Starcasm on Sunday.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Misty wrote: "To my dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold.

"You were robbed of your life at such a tender age.

"You left before anyone could tell you goodbye... how much we love you.. how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you've came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth."

Too Young to Die

Recalling the tragic moment she had learned of her sister's death, Misty wrote: "Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance.. and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were okay and they were just working to keep you alive in there.. But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road."

"I went down the hall to check the rooms to make sure you weren't hiding back there, but they laid empty.. quiet.. I went where you were last and just stood there in disbelief.. how was my baby sister gone? I was just talking to her.

"No way this is real life. It's not real. Begging God to give you back to us.. I seen the shirt you were wearing and I held it so tight, I smelled it for so long as I just stood there empty, broken, finally allowing myself a moment to fall apart while I knew the kids were okay and I was alone. I'll hold that shirt close to my heart forever.

"We are gonna make sure these babies are okay. Your memory will not fade over time. It will live on every moment of every day."

In Autumn's episode of '16 and Pregnant', she faced the challenges of impending motherhood as her relationship with Franklin deteriorated.

Franklin, who was unemployed and frequently used marijuana—which he stated he would not stop using after the baby's birth—later found a job and tried to turn his life around.

However, when Drake was born, Autumn was devastated by Franklin's failure to provide child support. She ultimately took legal action against him to address the issue.