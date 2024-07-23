Guns N' Roses Star Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight Dies at 25, Chilling Final Instagram Post Revealed

In a tragic turn of events, Lucy-Bleu Knight, stepdaughter of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, passed away at the age of 25. Knight died on Friday, July 19, at a private residence. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Shortly after Slash announced her death, a haunting final Instagram post by Knight surfaced. The post, shared about three hours after her passing, featured a selfie of Knight with a somber expression and an unsettling caption. Social media users speculated that she had scheduled the post before her death.

The caption read, "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart, and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."

The post drew an outpouring of condolences and reflections from her followers. One user commented, "Really sad to read this even for someone that didn't know her. Got a feeling reading these comments she was harder on herself than she needed to be and well loved. Condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace to you Lucy Bleu."

Another user expressed shock at the scheduled post, writing, "I can't believe you can schedule a post. This has to be so shocking and hard for her loved ones. I'm so sorry to all who adored her. This sucks."

Friends and fans shared their grief and memories. A friend from the tattoo community wrote, "First friend I ever made in the tattoo world. Feel blessed to have known you and called you a good friend. I'll always cherish the memories and time we spent together. Rest in peace angel."

Other heartfelt tributes included, "i love you so much. i will keep your artwork forever. and take the roadtrip through the south that never transpired. you're the magical person that would text me 'my psychic kept saying your name' then run into me hours later. you were so funny and never showed me anything but total raw, humility. oh lucy," and "This is so sad. My heart breaks for her pain that she thought she had to endure alone."

The social media reactions highlighted the profound impact Lucy-Bleu Knight had on those around her and the sorrow felt by her unexpected loss.