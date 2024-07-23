Bodycam Footage Released of Illinois Deputy's Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Black Woman Who Called 911 to Report Home Intruder

Authorities have released shocking video that shows a white police officer in Illinois shooting a Black woman who called 911 in fear of a burglar.

Sonya Massey, 36, was shot and killed early on the morning of 6 July by deputy Sean Grayson of the Sangamon county sheriff's office in her home in Springfield.

Massey Called 911 to Report a Prowler Outside Her Home

Massey, whom her daughter confirmed was paranoid-schizophrenic, had called police because she thought someone was trying to break into her home. Once Grayson, who is white, and his partner arrived at the home, they noticed Massey had a pot of boiling water on the stove.

Grayson ordered Massey to remove it to avoid starting a fire. In doing so, Massey asks the officers – who visibly distance themselves from her as she goes to handle the pot – why they moved away from her.

"Where you going?" she asks them.

"Away from your hot steaming water," Grayson answers, with a laugh, before Massey responds: "Away from the hot steaming water? Oh, I'll rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

With his gun drawn, Grayson closed the distance between himself and Massey, who was beginning to kneel behind a counter with her hands up.



'I'll Shoot You in the F**king Face'

"You better fucking not, I swear to God I'll fucking shoot you right in your fucking face," Grayson warned.

Massey can be heard saying, "I'm sorry," as Grayson continues to advance. "I'm sorry," she says again as Grayson fires three shots, striking her with a bullet below the eye that exited from the back of her neck.

As Massey lay dying on her kitchen floor, Grayson says he'll go get his medical kit to render aid.

"That's a headshot. She's done," Grayson says before going to get the med kit.

As the pair stand there with their guns still drawn, Grayson says: "I'm not taking a bullet out of her fucking head," then points out that the water from the pot had reached his feet.

"What else can we do?" Grayson asks his partner. "I'm not taking hot boiling water to the fucking face."

The video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:

Grayson Arrested, Charged with Murder

Grayson has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond until his trial is set to begin. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell issued the following statement following the release of the video:

"Sonya Massey lost her life due to an unjustifiable and reckless decision by former Deputy Sean Grayson. Grayson had other options available that he should have used. His actions were inexcusable and do not reflect the values or training of our office. He will now face judgment by the criminal justice system and will never again work in law enforcement.