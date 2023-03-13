Kamal Adli: Malaysian Actor Sustains Serious Head Injuries after Being Attacked with Baton While Attending Fan Meet with Wife in Singapore

Malaysian actor Kamal Adli was hospitalized after he was attacked during a fan meet at the Singapore Expo on Sunday. The 37-year-old actor was attacked by a man with a baton while he was greeting fans. Adli reportedly suffered serious injuries to his head and had to be rushed to the Changi General Hospital and received several stitches.

Adli's wife actress Uqasha Senrose, who was alongside him when the man attacked the actor said that he sustained injuries to his head, face, eyes, and torso, according to a report by MStar. Senrose has urged Adli's fans to pray for his quick recovery and well-being.

Attacked in Front of His Fans

The incident happened when the 37-year-old actor and Senrose, made an appearance appeared at Singapore Expo Hall 5A's Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 on its final day. According to Senrose, 30, they were taking pictures with an aunt who was in a wheelchair at around 9 o'clock, according to the Malay news source Berita Harian.

The man had called out to Adli, but instead of asking for a photo, he was hit in the head with a baton. "We thought that he wanted to take a photo. Suddenly, he struck Kamal's head with a long chota," she told Berita Harian in Malay.

"Blood was pouring out. Kamal was badly hurt. I saw Kamal wake up because he wanted to know who attacked him," Uqasha said.

Police have since arrested the attacker after several visitors and stall operators tackled him and stopped him fleeing the scene.

"Everyone there chased and stopped the man. They were puzzled and angry as to why Kamal was the victim of his attack," Uqasha told the outlet.

Prayers for Adli

Senrose expressed gratitude to all who helped and thanked them for saving her husband's life as his memory was not affected. "Please pray for Kamal, he was attacked with a baton after our Hari Raya Mega Sale event in Singapore.

"He is going through a major operation at Changi General Hospital to stitch up his wounds at the back of his head," she said while crying on Instagram live.

The perpetrator has been arrested by the police, according to the Raya event's presenter, Roslan Shah, who also said that he will also be charged. "Thankfully the perpetrator has been arrested and we pray that Kamal will go through a smooth recovery," he said.

However, police haven't named the suspect as an investigation is ongoing.

Senrose and Kamal recently costarred in the Malaysian television romance drama series Akira Khan.

This is the second time the Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 has made headlines. On March 11, it was revealed that 24 food trucks and booths had been suspended after Singapore Food Agency (SFA) investigators discovered that they were operating without permits.