Singapore's SASS, Heron AirBridge and CWT Aerospace Team Up to Streamline Maritime Drone Operations

The Singapore Association of Shipsuppliers and Services (SASS), Heron AirBridge, and CWT Aerospace have recently signed a collaboration agreement with the goal to realize the true value of maritime drone deliveries. The new partnership will highlight the many benefits that marine drone deliveries can bring to the industry, such as a shorter lead time, another effective shipment method to deliver goods in poor weather conditions, an increased technology profile of the marine sector, and overall eco-friendliness.

The Singapore Association of Ship suppliers and Services, set up by local ship suppliers, aims to advance the interests of its members through technology, training, and education. According to the Association's president Danny Lien, drone logistics delivery has great potential of transforming the shipping industry. And the collaboration with Heron AirBridge and CWT Aerospace will enable the development of powerful end-to-end solutions and is seen as a significant step towards achieving efficient drone deliveries.

While some drone delivery trials have successfully led to commercial operations, marine drone deliveries still have many challenges to overcome, as a result of regulatory limitations and the absence of a dedicated operational framework across the shipping and cargo sector.

Ryan Lee, Heron AirBridge's CEO, and co-founder considered the new cooperation a natural extension of the company's mission to help tackle the specific challenges of operating drone deliveries in the marine space. Established in 2022, Heron AirBridge is part of the Singapore-based cyber security and drone technology business Heron Technology Group, that is focused on developing innovative and safe Advanced Air Mobility and drone technology systems.

In summary, the three companies will work together to:

Streamline workflows and processes that will facilitate drone deliveries between land, vessels, and offshore platforms.

Improve the digital infrastructure for drone mission planning, vertiport and flight operations, authority oversight, and aviation/marine regulatory compliance.

Enhance the vertiport infrastructure for logistics processing, customs clearance, aircraft maintenance, and storage dedicated to maritime drone support.

Alex Yang, managing director of defense and homeland security products manufacturer CWT Aerospace, said they will combine CWT's in-house technology and aerospace expertise with its logistics and infrastructure capabilities to develop effective solutions for cargo vertiport operations and work with SASS and Heron to realise the benefits of drone delivery in Singapore and beyond.