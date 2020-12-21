Police have arrested a 52-year-old man, who they claim to be champion Egyptian boxer Kabary Salem, in relation to the brutal murder of his daughter. Salem's daughter, Ola Salem's, body was recovered from a New York park last year and since then he has been absconding.

Kabary Salem was taken into custody in Egypt earlier this month and was reportedly brought late last week to the United States. He has been charged with the murder of his daughter and investigation is still on. Salem is one of the most prominent boxers in Egypt and has represented the county in two Olympics and was also involved in an infamous bout that saw the death of his opponent.

Arrested Finally

According to authorities, Salem killed his 25-year-old daughter Ola last year and then disappeared. Ola's body was discovered on Oct 24, 2019 near Pleasant Plains' Bloomingdale Park. She was fully clothed but unconscious when she was found in a wooded area around 9.30 am. Later, she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner ruled that Ola died of asphyxia including neck compression. However, not much is known into the gruesome murder and the motive behind the murder. Salem has been in and out of the United States after that police have often visited his home over the past few months.

Ola's death came as a shock to many, including friends and loved ones. Initially no one suspected him. However, but it's not known how police concluded him to be the prime suspect in the murder.

Mysterious Murder

Ola worked at a shelter for Muslim women in Brooklyn and was the group's first ever volunteer. An investigation is still on and police is yet to reveal details about the high-profile murder and arrest. He has now been extradited to the United States after a long process and will now be tried there.

Salem is considered one of the most popular boxers in Egypt having fourth hundreds of bouts including representing the country in light-middleweight category at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona and middleweight category at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Often dubbed the "Egyptian Magician" Salem tallied 12 knockouts including one infamous fight in 1999 against Randy Carver.

Carver died two days later on September 14 after being knocked out by Salem during a North American Boxing Federation bout. His career concluded in 2005 after he suffered a TKO loss against Lucian Bute at the Belle Centre in Montreal.

The NYPD previously confirmed that officers had been called to Salem's home on Deal Court five times within the past year, for reasons including a violation of an order of protection and criminal contempt. In one of the occasions, he was also taken away by an ambulance.