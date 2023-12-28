K-pop Icon G-Dragon Launches Anti-Drug Foundation, Transforms Controversy into Catalyst for Change

K-pop sensation G-Dragon, who was recently embroiled in marijuana scandal, has not only returned to the limelight but has embarked on a groundbreaking venture that aims to redefine his legacy. Just weeks after being cleared of drug allegations, the iconic artist is taking proactive steps to make a positive impact on society.

G-Dragon, a former star under YG Entertainment, has long been a prominent figure in the world of K-pop, leaving an indelible mark with his groundbreaking music. Now, he is leveraging his personal experiences to become a beacon of hope for others. Through a substantial donation and the establishment of an anti-drug foundation, G-Dragon is determined to transform a controversial chapter in his life into a force for positive change.

According to Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon's new agency, the foundation is set to carry out activities focused on drug eradication and the treatment of addicted youth. Nate News reports that Galaxy Entertainment stated on December 26, "The foundation will establish a strong determination to realize a society without prejudice through Kwon Jiyong (G-Dragon)'s music."

In a move reflecting his dedication to the cause, G-Dragon announced that the first donation for the foundation will be made under the name of BIGBANG's fandom, VIP, and will be dedicated to the Guardians of Daisy, a group he voluntarily created in light of the recent incident.

The charity, named JUSPEACE, is a fusion of the words "justice" and "peace." G-Dragon personally contributed ₩300 million KRW (approximately $231,000 USD) to kickstart the foundation's efforts.

This philanthropic initiative follows G-Dragon's recent legal victory. Earlier in the year, he faced a drug probe and scandal, but the police ultimately decided not to press charges, absolving him of all allegations. The judicial process concluded that the accusations lacked sufficient evidence.

As G-Dragon takes his first public steps post-controversy, his commitment to making a positive impact on society is evident. The establishment of the anti-drug foundation marks a new chapter for the K-pop icon, one focused on inspiring hope and creating meaningful change.