K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 winners are revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities through a live telecast from the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Thursday (August 10). People from various parts of the world, including Canada, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico, watch the award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.

K-drama fans across the globe, including the US and Canada, look forward to K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 winners. The winners of the CHOEAEDOL Popularity Award will be chosen through fan voting. The award categories include Solo Artist, Male Group, Female Group, 4th Generation Hot Icon Male Group, and 4th Generation Hot Icon Female Group. Meanwhile, winners in the CHOEAEDOL Fandom Charity Award categories will be selected based on digital and album sales.

Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon will host the event this year. The lineup of K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 include ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, TREASURE's new unit T5, Younha, Red Velvet member Seulgi, STAYC, Stray Kids, NCT member Taeyong, EPEX, ATBO, xikers, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE, AleXa, Hi-Fi Un!corn, Zico, ChoCo, fromis_9, SECRET, ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, KARD, Paul Kim, Kim Jae Hwan, and Lee Seung Yoon.

K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 Winners

Best Artist

Bonsang (Main Prize)

Producer Award

Performance Award

Best Music Award

Music Video Award

Super Rookie Award

Favorite Boy Group Popularity Award

Favorite Girl Group Popularity Award

Vocal Award

Favorite Male Solo Popularity Award

Favorite Female Solo Popularity Award

Hot Star Award

Favorite Trot Award

Favorite Fandom Donation Award

OST Award

Rising Star Award

Hip Hop Award

Crossover Award

Press Award