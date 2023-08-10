K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 will take place at the KSPO Dome in Seoul with a worldwide live telecast on Thursday (August 10) at 6:30 pm KST. People in Korea and other parts of the globe can watch the annual award ceremony live online.

K-drama lovers from any corner of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Europe, Greece, France, Finland, Spain, Ireland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, and Australia, can watch K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 live online from the comfort of their homes.

The annual award ceremony will feature a special treat for K-pop fans from across the globe with a star-studded celebration of the K-pop artists. Bands and artists from the Korean music world will showcase never-before-seen performances for this year's event.

How to Watch?

The annual award ceremony will be telecast live online for K-drama fans across the globe on various streaming platforms, such as lakus.live and SPACE SHOWER TV.

Here are the International Air Timings of K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023:

The US - 5.30 am

Canada - 5.30 am

Brazil - 6.30 am

Mexico - 4.30 am

India - 3.00 pm

Indonesia - 4.30 pm

Peru - 4.30 am

Denmark - 11.30 pm

Philippines - 5.30 pm

Ireland - 10.30 pm

Israel - 12.30 pm

Italy - 11.30 pm

Japan - 6.30 pm

Jordan - 12.30 pm

Kazakhstan - 3.30 pm

Kenya - 12.30 pm

Singapore - 5.30 pm

Australia - 7.00 pm

New Zealand - 9.30 pm

Hosts and Lineup

Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon will host the event this year. The lineup of K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 include ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, TREASURE's new unit T5, Younha, Red Velvet member Seulgi, STAYC, Stray Kids, NCT member Taeyong, EPEX, ATBO, xikers, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE, AleXa, Hi-Fi Un!corn, Zico, ChoCo, fromis_9, SECRET, ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, KARD, Paul Kim, Kim Jae Hwan, and Lee Seung Yoon.