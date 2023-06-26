K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 is returning with a star-studded lineup of celebrities in August. The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live online for K-pop fans across the globe. The event will feature special performances by K-pop artists who captured the hearts of Korean music lovers in various parts of the world this year.

With just a month left for the award ceremony, the organizers have released the first lineup of celebrity performers who will set the stage on fire this year. The complete lineup of performers and presenters would release in the upcoming days. Korean music lovers can look forward to the artists paying tribute to the history of K-pop through special performances.

Here is everything about the upcoming K Global Heart Dream Awards, including the date, venue, lineup, and live-streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Live Stream Details

The annual award ceremony will be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on August 10. The event will kick-start with a live telecast for K-pop fans in various parts of the world. Korean music lovers from countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK can enjoy the main event from the comfort of their homes through various online streaming platforms.

Lineup and Host

The first lineup of performing artists includes ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, and the new unit of TREASURE called T5. Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon will host the annual award ceremony this year.

Nominees and Winners

The winners of the CHOEAEDOL Popularity Award will be chosen through fan voting. The award categories include Solo Artist, Male Group, Female Group, 4th Generation Hot Icon Male Group, and 4th Generation Hot Icon Female Group. The nominees in these sessions will be announced in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, winners in the CHOEAEDOL Fandom Charity Award categories will be selected based on digital and album sales. The nominees in this category are yet to be announced.

K Global Heart Dream Awards