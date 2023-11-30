K-drama Premieres in December: Where to Watch Night Has Come, Death's Game, and More

K-drama fans can mark their calendars to watch some Korean dramas premiering in December. From the teen mystery thriller drama Night Has Come to the fantasy thriller series Death Game, the anticipation about the K-dramas premiering in December is high. Welcome to Samdalri is one of the most awaited K-dramas to premiere in December.

The other Korean dramas premiering in December are Sweet Home 2, My Man Is Cupid, Soundtrack No 2, Maestra, Like Flowers in Sand, Gyeongseong Creature, Between Him and Her, and My Happy End. My Sweet Home 2 and My Man Is Cupid will premiere on Friday (December 1). Welcome to Samdalri will air its first episode on Saturday (December 2).

Night Has Come will premiere on Netflix on Monday (December 4), and Soundtrack No 2 will air its first episode on Wednesday (December 6). Maestra episode 1 will air on Saturday (December 9). Death Game will premiere its first episode on Friday (December 15). Like Flowers in Sand will premiere on Wednesday (December 20), and Gyeongseong Creature will air its first episode on Friday (December 22).

K-drama fans can watch the first episode of Between Him and Her on Tuesday (December 26) and the premiere of My Happy End on Saturday (December 30. From Sweet Home 2 and My Manis Cupid to Gyeongseong Creature and My Happy End, here is everything about the K-dramas premiering in December.

Where to Watch?

People in Korea can watch upcoming dramas on TV or various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and the UK can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Here are the details:

Sweet Home 2 - Netflix

My Man Is Cupid - Amazon Prime Video

Welcome to Samdalri - JTBC, TVING, and Netflix.

Night Has Come - Netflix

Soundtrack No 2 - Disney+

Maestra - tvN

Death Game - TVING and Amazon Prime Video

Like Flowers in Sand - ENA and Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature - Netflix

Between Him and Her - Channel A and Viki

My Happy End - TV Chosun

3 Best K-dramas to Premiere in December

Welcome to Samdalri - The JTBC drama will feature Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun in lead roles. Ji Chang Wook will portray Jo Yong Pil, a weather forecaster at the Meteorological Administration on Jeju Island. Shin Hye Sun will appear as a fashion photographer named Jo Sam Dal. Her stage name is Jo Eun Hye.

Night Has Come - It is an upcoming teen mystery thriller drama that will feature Lee Jae In, Kim Woo Seok, Choi Ye Bin, Cha Woo Min, Ahn Ji Ho, and Jeong So Ri in lead roles. It will follow the high school students as they try the mystery killer while trying to avoid getting killed by the person.

Death Game - This drama is based on a webtoon of the same name. The mini-series will feature Seo In Guk and Park So Dam in lead roles. It will premiere on TVING in December. K-drama fans from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK, can watch it with subtitles on online streaming platforms.