Welcome to Samdalri: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Episode 1 will introduce Ji Chang Wook as a young man from Jeju Island named Jo Yong Pil. He dedicates his life to the residents in his hometown and faithfully stays there to protect people. People in Korea can watch the romance drama on TV and stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

When the Camellia Blooms director Cha Young Hoon will direct the new JTBC drama Welcome to Samdalri. The mini-series will feature Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun as lead casts. Ji Chang Wook will portray Jo Yong Pil, a weather forecaster at the Meteorological Administration in Jeju Island. Shin Hye Sun will appear as a fashion photographer named Jo Sam Dal. Her stage name is Jo Eun Hye.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its first episode on JTBC on Saturday (December 2) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Welcome to Samdalri Episode 1:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Story and Casts

The story of this romance drama begins with a reunion of two childhood friends -- Jo Yong Pil and Jo Sam Dal. They were born five minutes apart on the same day and spent most of their childhood and youth together at the Jeju Island. The childhood friends parted ways after the male lead decides to spend the rest of his life in the hometown while his friend goes to Seoul for a job. The K-drama will focus on their reunion.

"They are sincere in creating a romance on another level as they work hard and endlessly discuss how to make Yong Pil and Sam Dal's story more heart-fluttering, more hilarious, and more emotional," the production team shared.

Supporting Casts

Kim Mi Kyung will portray Go Mi Ja, Sam Dal's mother and a leader of haenyeo. Seo Hyun Chul will play Jo Pan Sik, Sam Dal's father and a bus driver on Jeju Island. Shin Dong Mi will feature Jo Jin Dal, Sam Dal's older sister and a former flight attendant. Kang Mi Na will appear as Jo Hae Dal, Sam Dal's younger sister. Kim Do Eun will portray Cha Ha Yul, Hae Dal's daughter. Yu Oh Seong will play Jo Sang Tae, Yong Pil's father and a contract worker in the civil affairs team. Jeong Yu Mi will feature Bu Mi Ja, Yong Pil's late mother.