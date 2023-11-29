Night Has Come: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Night Has Come will premiere on U+mobiletv on Monday (December 4). The first episode will introduce viewers to a group of high school students who will forcefully play a deadly real-life version of the mafia game during a class retreat. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on U+mobiletv.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Night Has Come is an upcoming teen mystery thriller drama starring Lee Jae In, Kim Woo Seok, Choi Ye Bin, Cha Woo Min, Ahn Ji Ho, and Jeong So Ri. It will follow the high school students as they try the mystery killer while trying to avoid getting killed by the person.

Here is everything about Night Has Come episode 1, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Night Has Come episode 1 will air on U+mobiletv on Monday (December 4). People in Korea can watch the mini-series on U+mobiletv. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the premiere episode with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Night Has Come Episode 1:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Casts and Story

The teen mystery thriller drama will feature Lee Jae In as Lee Yoon Seo, Kim Woo Seok as Kim Joon Hee, Choi Ye Bin as Oh Jung Won, Cha Woo Min as Kyung Joon, Ahn Ji Ho as Jin Da Beom, Jung So Ri as So Mi, Oh Jung Taek as Cha Yoo Joon, Song Byung Geun as Im Eun Chan, Kim So Hee as Baek Eun Ha, Park Ju Won as An Na Hee, Kang Seol as Choi Mi Na, Bae Jae Young as Kim Jin Ha, Chun Young Min as Park Ji Soo, and Seo Dong Hyun as Park Woo Ram.

The mini-series will follow a group of students attending a retreat. They receive a message on their phone immediately after arriving at their school with a request to vote. The students tap the name of one of their classmates without thinking about the outcome. Soon, they hear a mysterious voice announcing the execution of Han Yool, their classmate with the most votes.

The high school students panic after witnessing the demise of their friend. Though they try to escape, the lack of cellphone reception makes it impossible. The class president then suggests his classmates hand in their phones and help each other survive. However, an unexpected turn of events makes the students realize that they will die if they don't vote.