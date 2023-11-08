Death Game: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Death Game is an upcoming fantasy thriller drama, which is based on a webtoon of the same name. The mini-series will feature Seo In Guk and Park So Dam in lead roles. It will premiere on TVING in December. K-drama fans from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK, can watch it with subtitles on online streaming platforms.

Seo In Guk will portray a struggling young man named Choi Yi Jae in the upcoming TVING drama Death Game. He struggles a lot because he was not born wealthy or privileged. His life changes after he hits rock bottom. Choi Yi Jae struggled to find a job for a long time. His prolonged struggles in job hunting turn him into a deeply insecure person who was once a cheerful and optimistic individual.

When Choi Yi Jae loses his will to live and attempts to take his own life, he meets Death. The unexpected encounter with Death takes him through a new path. The Death decides to punish this person unusually after hearing his reason to take his own life. Choi Yi Jae gets 12 chances in life after his first encounter with Death.

Death Game Casts

The TVING drama will feature Kim Ji Hoon, Super Junior member Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Jae Wook, and Oh Jung Se in supporting roles.

Preview and Spoilers

The producers have released several promotional stills and a poster of the upcoming fantasy thriller series. The poster features the first meeting between Choi Yi Jae and Death. It focuses on his struggles to escape from the hold of Death when he is about to fall to hell. The poster hints at the cruel punishments that are awaiting the male protagonist.

Meanwhile, a set of behind-the-scenes stills takes viewers through the various phases of Choi Yi Jae's life. One picture shows him nervously looking at the computer screen, while another image captures his facial expressions during a job interview. The third photo teases the inner struggles of the male protagonist as he is featured wearing a glass.