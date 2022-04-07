K-drama News: Tomorrow Episode 3 Spoilers, Bloody Heart Poster, and More

Several exciting news has come from the K-drama world on Thursday. The latest updates include an interesting spoiler for the third episode of MBC fantasy thriller drama Tomorrow and a new poster of the upcoming KBS historical drama Bloody Heart. A few details of the upcoming project of Taxi Driver actor Choi Hyun Wook were also released on April 7.

Tomorrow episode 3 will take the viewers through an exciting journey with Goo Ryun, Choi Joon Woong, and Lim Ryoong Goo on Friday at 9.50 pm KST. Meanwhile, Twenty Five, Twenty One actor Hyun Wook will get ready to portray an honest student named Ahn Su Ho through the upcoming drama Weak Hero.

Here are all the latest updates from the K-drama world, including the details of a new mini-series starring Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young in lead roles.

Tomorrow Episode 3 Spoilers and Streaming Details

MBC drama, Tomorrow, is returning with a new episode on Friday at 9.50 pm KST. Episode 3 will focus on the next mission of the Crisis Management Team, which includes Goo Ryun, Choi Joon Woong, and Lim Ryoong Goo. The production team released new promotional stills and details of the upcoming chapter.

The images featured Choi Joon Woong and Goo Ryun gearing up for their next mission in adorable costumes. While the rookie grim reaper wire a yellow chick outfit, the older reaper chose a black costume for their mission. They take a selfie together before heading to their new destination.

"Following the victim of school violence, Goo Ryun, Choi Joon Woong, and Lim Ryoong Goo of the Crisis Management Team will set out to save Choi Joon Woong's best friend, who is in his third year of trying out for the Police Academy Exam. Please look forward to Choi Joon Woong's struggle to save the 'tomorrow' of his best friend, who wants to take his own life, and the performance of the Crisis Management Team, which has now become a full team," the production team shared.

The mini-series will also feature the guest appearance of WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon as a singer and songwriter named Kang Woo Jin. He has a painful past, and it bothers him a lot. The Crisis Management Team will reach out for his rescue in Tomorrow episode 3, and the newly released stills provide a glimpse of it.

Choi Hyun Wook to Share Screen Space with Park Ji Hoon in Weak Hero

Weak Hero is an upcoming wavve drama that will follow an intelligent student named Yeon Si Eun. He appears weak from the outside, but the student uses all his analytical skills to fight violence outside the school campus. In the mini-series, Hyun Wook will play Su Ho, who has no interest in school life. He attends the classes to keep the promise he gave to his grandmother. Su Ho gradually becomes close to Si Eun and Oh Beom Seok. The characters are portrayed by Park Ji Hoon and Hong Kyung.

"Weak Hero, which is receiving great interest both domestically and abroad, has completed casting the [main] trio. Please show interest in the new type of hero and the differentiated action growth drama Weak Hero, which will be showcased by rising actors Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Hong Kyung, who have been acknowledged for their tight acting skills", the production team shared.

Bloody Heart Poster

KBS has released a new poster for its upcoming historical fantasy thriller drama, Bloody Heart. The mini-series will follow a king who had to abandon the woman he loves to survive and a woman who becomes a queen to survive. It features Lee Joon And Kang Han Na in lead roles.

The newly released poster focuses on the sadness of Lee Tae and Yoo Jung, who had to sacrifice many things in life to achieve their goals. The captions for the poster hint at a sad love story. It read: "The sad fate where we cannot face [each other] has begun".

Kim Seo Hyung to Portray Housewife in New Drama

Actress Kim Seo Hyung of Sky Castle fame will portray a struggling housewife named Yoo Yi Hwa in a new drama, titled Paper Moon. The mini-series is based on a Japanese novel of the same name by Mitsuyo Kakuta. Her Agency, KeyEast Entertainment, confirmed the casting news and shared the details of her character.

The drama will focus on Yi Hwa, who joins a savings bank as a contract employee after getting bored of her comfortable life as a housewife. Her life changes after she gets entangled in a money problem with the VIP customers.

Jeon Hye Bin Announces Pregnancy

Actress Jeon Hye Bin of Revolutionary Sisters fame is expecting her first child in October. She got married to a non-celebrity in December 2019 after being in a relationship with him for a year. Hye Bin's agency, Pan Stars Company, announced the pregnancy news through an official statement.

"Jeon Hye Bin is in her fourth month of pregnancy. She and her family have been delighted since hearing the news, and she is focusing on prenatal care," the firm shared.

Love According to Law Casts

It is an upcoming KBS drama, which is set to premiere on August 29. The production team released new casting details on Thursday. According to it, actress Lee Se Young will reunite with her A Korean Odyssey co-star Lee Seung Gi in the mini-series. Se Young will appear as a lawyer named Kim Yu Ri and Seung Gi will play a former prosecutor named Kim Jung Ho.

Yu Ri is known for her fierce personality and beautiful looks. She does not tolerate injustice. On the other hand, Jung Ho is a prosecutor-turned-building owner who has a charismatic and pure character. He is known as the monster genius. The characters have known each other for 17 years. The story takes an unexpected turn after Yu Ri opens a cafe in a building owned by Jung Ho.

Love According to Law is a legal romantic drama that is based on a webtoon of the same name. It will focus on the events that will take place in a law firm, which also runs as a cafe. It is penned by screenwriter Lim Ji Eun of One Night fame and directed by Lee Eun Jin of Good Manager fame.

"In Love According to the Law, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young bring Kim Jung Ho and Kim Yu Ri to life with their unique individualities, so we are confident that they will properly recharge your drained emotions. Please show lots of interest and anticipation for the crazily heart-fluttering feelings and the thrill of achieving justice", the production team shared.

Love All Play Spoilers

It is an upcoming KBS drama starring Chae Jong Hyeop And Park Ju Hyun in the lead roles. The lead cast members will portray two athletes with a completely different attitudes towards sports. Jong Hyeop will appear as Park Tae Joon, who considers sports work. Meanwhile, Ju Hyun will play Park Tae Yang, for whom sports is everything. They eventually get entangled in a romantic relationship.

Love All Play is set to premiere on April 20 at 9.50 pm KST. KBS recently released new stills of this sports drama, which will revolve around a badminton team. The images focus on the relationship between Park Tae Joon and Park Tae Yang. In the photos, the characters spend time together and enjoy the company of one another.

"Park Ju Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop's youth chemistry was beyond imagination. This is all thanks to the teamwork of the two actors who became immersed in their roles. Please look forward to the lovely and cool drama Love All Play that was created by their efforts and teamwork", the production team shared.

Anna

It is an upcoming drama that will focus on the life of a young woman who ends up living as another person because of a simple lie. Start Up star Suzy Bae will portray the character onscreen. The other leading cast members of the mini-series are Park Ye Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Jun Han. It is directed by Lee Joo Young of A Single Rider fame.

"Although there were difficult moments while following Yoo Mi's broad range of emotions, it is a big fortune for me as an actress to have met a character and project like this. I tried my best at every moment, and each moment was a challenge. I filmed while enjoying myself, so I'm confident that it will be a really meaningful project for me. I'm grateful to all the staff, and please show lots of interest and love for Anna", Suzy shared.

The filming for Anna wrapped up in March, and it is expected to be released on Coupang Play this summer. To celebrate the completion of filming, the production team released the first few stills of the mini-series. They feature Suzy in two different situations. In the first photo, the actress is lost in thoughts, and the second image featured her quietly observing someone.

Ask the Stars

It is a new romantic comedy drama that is expected to premiere sometime in 2023. The mini-series will feature Pachinko star Lee Min Ho in a lead role. He will share screen space with actress Gong Hyo Jin in the show, which will revolve around the relationship between a tourist and an astronaut.

Lee Min Ho will portray an obstetrician-gynecologist named Gong Ryong in the mini-series. He is a person with a strong sense of responsibility. He reaches the space station as a tourist. Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin will appear as a Korean-American astronaut named Eve Kim in the drama. Ryong meets Kim and falls in love with her at a space station.

Ask the Stars is directed by Park Shin Woo of Lovestruck in the City and It's Okay to Not Be Okay fame. It is penned by screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang of Pasta and Don't Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate) fame.