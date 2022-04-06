K-drama News: IU Turns Down New Mini-series from Crash Landing On You Writer and More

With just a couple of days left for the premiere of two new K-dramas, the broadcasting networks have released new details about their upcoming shows. The casting details of the upcoming mini-series by writer Park Ji Eun of Crash Landing On You fame is the latest news from the Korean drama world. Singer-turned-actress IU has turned down a casting offer for the series.

Meanwhile, JTBC released new stills of their mini-series My Liberation Notes, and tvN revealed a poster of its new drama, Our Blues. A video teaser of the upcoming crime thriller The Killer's Shopping List and two new character posters of romantic comedy-drama Sh**ting Stars were also released by tvN on Wednesday.

The promotional stills of My Liberation Notes feature the complicated relationship between Mr. Gu and Yeom Mi Jung. Meanwhile, the character posters of Sh**ting Stars introduce Lee Sung Kyung And Kim Young Dae as PR team head Oh Han Byul and A-list star Gong Tae Sung. In the meantime, Our Blues Poster focuses on the romantic relationship between Jung Eun Hee and Choi Han Soo. And, The Killer's Shopping List teaser revolves around a mysterious murder case.

Here are all the new and exciting details from the K-drama world, including Our Blues Poster and The Killer's Shopping List teaser.

IU in The Queen of Tears

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star IU has turned down an offer for an upcoming drama by screenwriter Park Ji Eun of Crash Landing On You fame. There were several reports about the actress' appearance in the new mini-series, titled The Queen of Tears. Her agency, EDAM Entertainment, stated that she has decided not to take part in the project.

"It is true that [IU] was offered a role in writer Park Ji Eun's new drama, but she respectfully turned down the offer", the agency stated.

My Liberation Notes Spoilers

With just a few days left for the premiere of My Liberation Notes, JTBC has released new stills of Son Seok Gu and Kim Ji Won. The images feature the complicated relationship between their characters. In the photos, Seok Gu portrays Mr. Gu and Ji Won features Yeom Mi Jung.

The stills feature the unexpected visit of Mi Jung and Mr. Gu's reaction to it. In the first three images, they look at each other with no emotions. The next set of images features tense moments between the two characters. As Mr. Gu quietly sits on a bench and gazes into the distance, Mi Jung walks out of the house with some containers in her hand.

Meanwhile, the cast members opened up about sharing screen space in the mini-series. Ji Won said Seok Gu's calmness helped her focus more on her character and the drama. Seok Gu described his co-star as a precise and cool-headed person.

Sh**ting Stars Posters

It is an upcoming tvN drama that is set to premiere on April 22 at 10.40 pm KST. The mini-series stars Lee Sung Kyung And Kim Young Dae will appear in the romantic comedy-drama as PR team head Oh Han Byul and A-list star Gong Tae Sung. Both the characters work under a firm called Star Force Entertainment, and Tae Sung is known to be a troublemaker.

tvN has released new character posters of its main leads as they focus on their works. The poster of Sung Kyung is accompanied by a caption that reads: "Byul (also referring to the Korean word for star) who illuminates other stars. Star Force Entertainment's PR team manager". Meanwhile, the poster of Young Dae introduced him as a popular actor. The caption read: "The most brilliant star. Star Force Entertainment's top star".

Our Blues Poster

A new poster of the upcoming tvN drama, Our Blues, has been released. The poster features Lee Jung Eun as the fish shop owner Jung Eun Hee and Cha Seung Won as bank manager Choi Han Soo. They walk down the memory lane of their school days in the mini-series. The newly released poster features their warm relationship, and it is captioned: "My eternal friend, my eternal first love".

"We are reassured to have Cha Seung Won and Lee Jung Eun, who will open the door to Our Blues. Please show a lot of interest in Han Soo and Eun Hee who will showcase sweet and bitter middle-aged chemistry," the production team teased.

The Killer's Shopping List Teaser

It is an upcoming tvN drama that will revolve around a mysterious murder case. The mini-series is based on a novel of the same name by Kang Ji Young, and it is set to premiere on April 27 at 10.30 pm KST. The drama stars Jin Hee Kyung as supermarket owner Han Myung Sook, Lee Kwang Soo as his son Ahn Dae Sung, AOA member Seolhyun as Dae Sung's girlfriend Do Ah Hee, and Park Chul Min as her father.

The production team has released a new teaser for the drama that features the cute love story between Dae Sung and Ah Hee. The clip also gives a glimpse of the mysterious murder case and the involvement of Daw Sung in it. K-drama fans will get to know how Ah Hee solves the mystery with the help of her boyfriend.

Watch the Teaser Below: